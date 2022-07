One of my favorite places to go see a movie is at the West Theatre. It just reminds of simpler times and it's a blast from the past. Growing up, my dad would spend most of the days at that theatre. Unfortunately, it was closed by the time I was growing up. However, my dad shared his love of movies with me and we would go see one every weekend. When the West Theatre opened back up, it is now our go-to for some father-son bonding time.

