Annandale News, South Island, July 19th: Mr. Geo. W. Hazzard tell me his rice is now in heads and he is putting out bird minders. Look out for new rice from July 30th to August 10th…Mr. and Mrs. Bert Pacetti and children of Florida are on a visit to Mrs. P’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Rowlinski, at North Island Light House…Messrs. Wm. Lowndes and F.E. Johnstone spent a few days on Cape Romain Island. They tell me they secured very few turtle eggs, someone being ahead of them.

