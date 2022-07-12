New Wellness Center Coordinator and Personal Trainer joins Wabash County YMCA

Lindy L. Lybarger, 94, of North Manchester, Indiana, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center. Lindy was born January 10, 1928, in Adams County, Indiana to Murl and June (Steiner) Lybarger. During his childhood he enjoyed attending Boy Scouts and working at his father’s bank in Hoagland, Indiana. He graduated with the class of 1946 at Hoagland High School, now Heritage High School, where he played the trombone in the band, was on the basketball team, and took part in the school play his junior year. After serving in the Navy from 1946-1948, Lindy enrolled at Indiana University where he graduated with a degree in finance in 1952. He then went on to attend the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.

