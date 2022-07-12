ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash County, IN

New Wellness Center Coordinator and Personal Trainer joins Wabash County YMCA

By Wade Weaver
Your News Local
 3 days ago

WABASH, IN – The Wabash County YMCA is excited to announce a new Wellness Center Coordinator and Personal Trainer, Ashley Dale. “Ashley was born and raised in Wabash and graduated from Southwood High School. She has a degree in Health and Human Services from Indiana University...

www.yournewslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Your News Local

Blessings in a Backpack teaming up with Vera Bradley

WABASH COUNTY, IN- Blessings in a Backpack of Wabash County announces a great gift opportunity for teachers for back to school while helping out as they prepare to have weekend meals ready for local food insecure students. You can designate your donation to “Wabash, Indiana” and Vera Bradley is helping...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

2022 Miss Wabash County Fair Queen Pageant held

WABASH COUNTY, IN- The 2022 Miss Wabash County Fair Queen Pageant was held Wednesday evening in the Ford Theatre at the Honeywell Center. 3rd Runner Up Trista Roser, 2nd Runner Up/Miss Congeniality Annie Schuler, 1st Runner Up Avery Shrider, and Miss Wabash County 2022 Olivia Dale.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wabash County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Wabash, IN
Wabash County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WNDU

60 unit apartment complex begins development in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Preparations are underway for a groundbreaking ceremony in Goshen!. The ceremony will be held on Thursday for the new 60-unit apartment complex. It is planned for development at the intersection of Indiana and Plymouth Ave. That’s southwest of downtown Goshen, and right by the junior high school.
GOSHEN, IN
Your News Local

Lindy L. Lybarger

Lindy L. Lybarger, 94, of North Manchester, Indiana, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center. Lindy was born January 10, 1928, in Adams County, Indiana to Murl and June (Steiner) Lybarger. During his childhood he enjoyed attending Boy Scouts and working at his father’s bank in Hoagland, Indiana. He graduated with the class of 1946 at Hoagland High School, now Heritage High School, where he played the trombone in the band, was on the basketball team, and took part in the school play his junior year. After serving in the Navy from 1946-1948, Lindy enrolled at Indiana University where he graduated with a degree in finance in 1952. He then went on to attend the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
whatzup.com

Show your true colors at Fort Wayne Pride

Fort Wayne’s most expansive LGBTQ+ celebration is returning to Headwaters Park. Existing for 25 years now, Fort Wayne Pride just keeps getting bigger. On Friday-Saturday, July 22-23, experience all Pride has to offer with entertainment, vendors, and a downtown parade. A long time coming. Fort Wayne’s Pride festival is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Camping#Youth Development#Health And Human Services#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Southwood High School#Indiana University#Npc#Acsm Personal Training
WANE-TV

‘Someone is still here loving them’: Autopsy techs receive blankets for children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bethany Wagner knew three children were on their way. The twin 6-year-old boys and their 9-year-old sister were boarding a school bus when they were struck and killed by a woman in a truck who ignored the stop arm. Wagner, the senior forensic autopsy technician for the Fort Wayne-based Forensic Pathology Consultants, quickly received word of that January 2018 crash in Fulton County and also that her company would be handling the autopsies.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Nathan Gotsch formally launches his campaign for Indiana’s 3rd District

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Independent candidate for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District, Nathan Gotsch, formally launched his campaign at an event in Fort Wayne on Wednesday. Supporters gathered in downtown Fort Wayne as Gotsch laid out his vision for his campaign and discussed what is needed to represent...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Blacksnakes conducting large-scale readiness exercises

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne and Allen County residents may notice an increase in activity and loud noises this week as the 122nd Fighter Wing Blacksnakes conducts large-scale readiness exercises. The exercises are scheduled to go until July 15, the Blacksnakes said. Airmen will be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Three Rivers Festival’s safety measures under question

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It’s day four of the 53rd annual Three Rivers Festival. Organizers say safety is their top priority, but that is in question when it comes to the pavilion. Fort Wayne’s NBC News wanted to know more in-depth about the festival’s safety...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
Your News Local

Honeywell Photography Show call for entries

WABASH, IN – Entries for the Honeywell Arts & Entertainment 2022 Photography Show will be accepted Monday, Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Honeywell Center. The competition is open to amateur and professional photographers. Accepted entries will be on display in the Clark Gallery from...
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Larry Joe Michael

Larry Joe Michael, 87, of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Sidney, Indiana, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022, in Naperville, Illinois, surrounded by his family. The son of Joseph and Martha (Bash) Michael, Larry was born on July 1, 1935, in Warsaw, Indiana. After graduating from Sidney High School...
SIDNEY, IN
wfft.com

20-acre subsidized housing development coming to Southeast Fort Wayne

The city is building a 20-acre neighborhood called Village Premier across the street from the business and City Councilman Jason Arp says the project is long overdue for the area. 20-acre subsidized housing development coming to Southeast Fort Wayne. The city is building a 20-acre neighborhood called Village Premier across...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Gabe's, A Discount Retailer, Coming To The Marketplace Of Warsaw

Gabe’s, a discount retailer that's expanding its geographical reach, is the newest business to sign a lease in MarketPlace of Warsaw in recent months. A representative for the developer, Sullivan Wickley, confirmed a lease has been signed that will place the store where Carson’s once stood. Those watching...
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy