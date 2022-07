A female resident of Tracey Towers has died following a reported stabbing at the Jerome Park housing complex, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said a 52-year-old woman is deceased following the incident which took place on Thursday morning, July 14, at around 10.50 a.m. Asked for further details, the spokesperson said it was believed to be “domestic in nature.”

BRONX, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO