Local students earned degrees in the spring semester at MSOE
Milwaukee School of Engineering
These area students earned degrees in the spring 2022 semester:
Beloit—Joshua Kleinschmidt, Bachelor of Science, high honors; and Jesus Ramos, Bachelor of Science.
Elkhorn—Nathan Chapman, Bachelor of Science, honors; Jack Flitcroft, Bachelor of Science, high honors; and Melissa Lin, Bachelor of Science.
Fontana—Joshua Navin, Bachelor of Science, high honors.
Janesville—Xavier Hulbert, Bachelor of Science.
Lake Geneva—Benjamin Mason, Bachelor of Science, honors.
