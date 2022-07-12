ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raccoon babies hug after rescue from Dedham chimney

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago
DEDHAM - Police in Dedham are sharing tips for keeping animals out of your chimney after two baby raccoons were rescued from a resident's fireplace.

"Their eyes aren't even open yet - they are likely just two weeks old!" police posted to Facebook along with a video that appears to show the two infant raccoons hugging.

The department said chimneys have been "popular spots" this season for raccoons and their babies looking for shelter - with the smoke shelf acting as a nesting spot.

Anyone who finds raccoons there can try making a lot of noise, shining a light, or placing rags soaked in vinegar in their fireplace. But if the animals are still there, or the mother leaves the babies behind, it's time to call animal control or a professional.

Police added that a chimney cap is a good way to prevent animals from getting inside in the first place.

peppercorn
2d ago

that's a cool picture, seems the only time I leave a nice comment on news break is when it's about animals, when it comes to people I have nothing good to say. 🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃😎

