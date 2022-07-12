ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NH

Hudson, NH Police investigate death of 15-day-old infant

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBL6Z_0gdIZcRl00

Suspicious death of infant investigated in Hudson, NH 00:23

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The death of a 15-day-old infant is being investigated as suspicious, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Tuesday.

The Division for Children, Youth, and Families notified the Hudson Police Department on June 22 about concerns regarding the baby boy, who had been admitted to a hospital in Massachusetts the night before, the attorney general's office said in a news release.

The infant was taken from his parents' home in Hudson to a local hospital in medical distress. He was later taken to a hospital in Massachusetts, where he died on June 30.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the child on July 1. The results are not expected for several months, pending additional studies, the attorney general's office said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

New Hampshire man accused of running 3 women over with car, crashing into house

MANCHESTER, N.H. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly ran over a group of women with his car and then crashed the vehicle into a home and fled. According to the Manchester Police Department, on July 10 at 3 a.m., an officer responded to a call about a fight at 495 Dubuque St. When the officer got out of his car and approached the group of 20 people, he reportedly saw a male get into a car and start driving in reverse towards some women.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Police renew search in cold case of missing UMass-Amherst student

HAVERHILL, N.H. — Police returned to the New Hampshire woods, looking for clues about what happened to a UMass-Amherst student who disappeared nearly 20 years ago, giving new hope to her family. New Hampshire State Police searched off of Rt. 112 in the towns of Landaff and Easton, an...
HAVERHILL, NH
WMUR.com

Winchester man killed days before body found, investigators say

CONCORD, N.H. — A man who was found dead in his Winchester home Wednesday was killed days earlier, investigators said Thursday. Keegan Duhaime, 26, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Investigators said he allegedly shot and killed 72-year-old Timothy Hill, his grandmother's husband. An...
WINCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Woman Charged in Death of Family Member at Byfield, MA, Greenhouse

A Marblehead woman was charged in the death of a woman she hit when her car went through the wall of the Byfield Greenhouse. Susan Olivia Sforza Nico, 47, of Seabrook was working the register at the garden center owned by her family when an SUV driven by Janet Bach, 70, accelerated, went through the wall, and into the checkout area where Susan was working.
SEABROOK, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NH
Concord, NH
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
Hudson, NH
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
whdh.com

New Hampshire man charged in death of grandmother’s husband

WINCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A 26-year-old New Hampshire man is due to appear in a Keene courtroom Thursday over allegations he shot to death the 72-year-old husband of his grandmother, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said. Winchester police were called Wednesday morning for a welfare check. Officers...
WINCHESTER, NH
NECN

‘She's Everywhere': Family Mourns Woman Killed in Crash at Farm Stand

The family of a woman who was killed in a crash at the farm stand where she worked in Newbury, Massachusetts, spoke about her memory Thursday. Janet Bach, a 70-year-old Marblehead woman, is charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in the May 21 crash that killed 47-year-old Susan Sforza Nico of Seabrook, New Hampshire.
NEWBURY, MA
whdh.com

Parents speak out in case of 15-day-old infant’s death in New Hampshire

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - As an investigation into the death of a two-week-old infant continues in New Hampshire, the child’s parents are speaking out. Police are investigating the death of a 15-day-old infant from Hudson who died while receiving treatment in Massachusetts. The parents have told 7NEWS their son...
HUDSON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Hospital#Hudson Nh Police#Families#The Massachusetts Office
CBS Boston

Burlington Police searching for driver who struck officer

BURLINGTON – Police are searching for a driver who hit a detail officer in Burlington Thursday morning. It happened on Beacon Street when the driver was disobeying the officer's traffic commands, according to police. The car took off towards Woburn. It is believed to be a light gray Hyundai Elantra. The officer was treated for minor injuries at the hospital. 
BURLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged with murder in connection with suspicious NH death

WINCHESTER, N.H. — A Winchester man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his grandmother’s husband. Authorities said Wednesday afternoon they were investigating a suspicious death in Winchester, N.H. They have since arrested 26-year-old Keegan Duhaime and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of 72-year-old Timothy Hill.
WINCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Police arrest suspect following barricade situation in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who barricaded himself in a basement after allegedly threatening someone with a gun is in custody, according to police in New Hampshire. The incident started Tuesday afternoon when an officer in Manchester was working a construction detail. The police department said the officer was approached by a man who said he was threatened by another with a firearm sometime before 1:20 p.m.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

Suspicious person found hiding in East Brookfield swamp

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Troopers helped local police locate a suspicious man in an East Brookfield swamp on Wednesday. According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 6:40 a.m. a resident called the East Brookfield Police Department to report two suspicious people, a man, and a woman were in a backyard on Flagg Road. When police arrived, the woman was taken into custody and the man ran into the woods. The investigation determined that probable cause existed to arrest them for narcotics offenses.
EAST BROOKFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Arrest made after two teens shot at Framingham McDonald's drive-thru

FRAMINGHAM – Two teenagers were taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting at the McDonald's drive-thru in Framingham. It happened early Thursday morning at the fast food restaurant off of Route 30.Hours later, 19-year-old Moises Bautista, of Ashland, was arrested. Police said an 18-year-old had chest wounds and a 19-year-old suffered a leg injury. Both injuries are considered non-life threatening.One car was towed from the scene and another from an area hospital.Bautista will be arraigned Friday  He will be arraigned Friday for assault and battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. 
FRAMINGHAM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New Hampshire man killed in accident during severe storm in Lenox

LENOX, Mass.—A New Hampshire man was killed during a powerful wind and thunderstorm in Lenox Tuesday evening. According to Lenox police, Darrin Cawthron, 56, of Derry, New Hampshire was killed when a large tree fell on the pickup truck he was driving on Route 7 near Old Stockbridge Road.
LENOX, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire State Police arrest wrong-way driver

SUTTON, N.H. –  A Wareham man is facing drunk driving charges after New Hampshire State Police say he nearly crashed into a cruiser head-on.Troopers say just before midnight Tuesday, 38-year-old Matthew Hart was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-89 in Sutton. State police say he swerved to avoid the cruiser, then stopped in the middle of the highway where troopers arrested him. Another passenger was in the vehicle with Hart, and was placed into protective custody due to her impairment level.
SUTTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police search for man wanted in Philadelphia murder

LAWRENCE -- Lawrence police arrested a man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania on Thursday night. Local police announced earlier in the day that Wagner Tejeda-Pena, 30, may be in the Roslindale, Lawrence, or Rhode Island area. He is suspected of shooting a random victim to death in Philadelphia in June. Police said that 15 minutes before that shooting, he tried to shoot two other people, but his gun malfunctioned.Officers arrested Tejeda-Pena around 10:30 p.m. during a motor vehicle stop near Broadway and Manchester Street. Tejeda-Pena was also wanted in connection with two stabbing incidents in West Roxbury. Police said he has recently made threats to kill family members.He was charged as a fugitive from justice in connection to the homicide in Philadelphia, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Boston incidents. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy