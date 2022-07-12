Hudson, NH Police investigate death of 15-day-old infant

Suspicious death of infant investigated in Hudson, NH 00:23

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The death of a 15-day-old infant is being investigated as suspicious, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Tuesday.

The Division for Children, Youth, and Families notified the Hudson Police Department on June 22 about concerns regarding the baby boy, who had been admitted to a hospital in Massachusetts the night before, the attorney general's office said in a news release.

The infant was taken from his parents' home in Hudson to a local hospital in medical distress. He was later taken to a hospital in Massachusetts, where he died on June 30.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the child on July 1. The results are not expected for several months, pending additional studies, the attorney general's office said.