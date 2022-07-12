The Goats Are The Real Heroes Of Thor: Love And Thunder And Twitter Can’t Get Enough

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Thor: Love and Thunder is here and the newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a certified hit and on track to be the biggest movie in the Thor franchise. It’s also perhaps the most talked about movie in the series, as it includes a fantastic villain turn from Christian Bale, a scene-stealing role for Russell Crowe, and, of course, the MCU debut of Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor. But those aren’t the only characters people love, as many fans believe that GOAT of Thor: Love and Thunder may be the goats in Thor: Love and Thunder.

One of the most divisive things in Thor: Love and Thunder may be the movie’s comedy. While most people appreciated the tonal shift that Taika Waititi brought to the franchise in Thor: Ragnarok, the new movie goes even harder in that direction. One of the clearest examples are a pair of massive alien goats that are gifted to Thor early on. I’m not sure everybody loved them, but there are some that really loved them.

It’s perhaps not all that surprising that one would feel like they would be confessing something embarrassing by admitting they loved the goats. Considering how seriously many people take the Marvel Cinematic Universe, admitting that the silliest thing in the movie made you laugh might actually get you some flack from some corners of social media, but a lot of people don’t care

And it’s not like goats are anything more than one joke over and over again. They’re massive, loud, and unruly goats.That’s the whole gag. They look ridiculous and sound insane. It’s maybe a good joke once, but you’d expect the joke to evolve or go away eventually. And yet, that doesn’t really happen. Part of the joke is that the joke never changes.

But it seems there’s no reason to feel embarrassed if you thought the goats were actually hilarious, because a lot of other people did too. From some of the social media reach that some of these posts are seeing, there are a lot of people who also thought the goats were great. And it looks like Marvel maybe knew the goats would be loved, because there is already goat merch.

In Thor: Ragnarok basically everybody fell in love with Korg, and likely as a result, he had a significant role in Thor: Love and Thunder. Considering that Love and Thunder probably won’t be the last we see of Thor, one has to wonder if the goats might return, in a future MCU movie considering just how many people really want to see them again.

