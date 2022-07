In a study that dates back to 1963, researchers discovered that honeybees initiate a strange effect when they move in the air. According to the study, honeybees could cross a lake only when it showed signs of ripples over its surface. On the contrary, if the lake was smooth and did not have waves on the surface and instead appeared like a mirror, the bees would crash into the lake and not make it to the other side.

