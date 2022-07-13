ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UBS promotes Khan to steer wealth management

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYpAn_0gdIWJPL00

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S), the world's biggest wealth manager, on Tuesday named Iqbal Khan the sole head of the Swiss bank's global wealth management division in an executive board reshuffle.

Khan, who joined Switzerland's biggest bank in 2019 to co-head its flagship division, will take over when co-president Tom Naratil steps down in October after decades with the bank.

Naureen Hassan, the second-ranking officer at the New York Federal Reserve, replaces Naratil in his second role as president of UBS Americas, the bank said in a statement.

Under Chief Executive Ralph Hamers, UBS has sought to leverage technology and integrate fintech acquisitions to boost revenues, expand its client base and cut costs. read more

"Our Global Wealth Management business and our Americas region are strategically important, and both offer significant growth opportunities for us," Hamers said in a statement.

Khan previously led smaller rival Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) international wealth management division. Khan was thrust into the spotlight after leaving Credit Suisse when he confronted a private detective who was following him and his wife.

That incident prompted a criminal complaint, multiple sackings and enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse, where further spying cases emerged, prompting the CEO to quit.

Khan has kept a relatively low public profile since the spying incident, but sources familiar with UBS say he is popular with employees and clients and could be a CEO candidate.

When Khan joined UBS, it was seen as a bid to help the bank cope with sluggish activity among wealthy clients, ultra-low interest rates and increased competition from U.S. rivals.

Under Khan and Naratil, UBS overhauled its wealth management business by cutting layers of middle management to give local teams more autonomy, expanding lending to ultra-wealthy clients and bulking up its digital offerings to attract more clients.

In 2021, UBS spent $1.4 billion to buy U.S.-focused digital investing platform Wealthfront, which has more than $27 billion under management. It also rolled out a hybrid digital wealth management platform. read more

The wealth management division's pre-tax profits were up 40% in 2021 compared with 2019. Since Khan joined, the division has brought in more than $50 billion in net new loans and more than $150 billion in fresh fee-generating client inflows.

UBS overall has delivered strong results in recent years, booking its best annual profit since the global financial crisis in 2021 and its best first-quarter net profit in 15 years at the start of 2022. read more

But inflation, rising interest rates, commodity shocks and the Ukraine war have hit financial markets and prompted many investors to become more risk averse and retreat from borrowing.

UBS is set to report second-quarter results on July 26.

Hassan, who will join the bank's executive ranks in October, served as first vice president and chief operating officer at the New York Fed. She has also worked at Morgan Stanley.

Naratil, who has been with UBS since it acquired U.S. brokerage Paine Webber in 2000, joined the executive board as chief financial officer in 2011 and then became chief operating officer. He headed wealth management in the Americas from 2016.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Richard Chang and Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Will Bank of America Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Bank of America currently has a market cap north of $250 billion. The bank has done a good job of transforming itself over the past decade. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Wealth Manager#Ubs Group Ag#Assets Under Management#Swiss#Ubs Americas
TheStreet

What is Wells Fargo's Favorite Bank Stock?

Bank stocks have struggled so far this year, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank stock Index dropping 25%. Second-quarter earnings reports likely won’t be so hot, said Wells Fargo analysts, led by the renowned Mike Mayo. But the second half of the year and next year look better, they wrote in a commentary.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
World Bank
US News and World Report

U.S. Oil Mergers Drop to $12 Billion as Volatility Limits Deals

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas dealmaking fell to $12 billion last quarter, down from the first quarter and nearly a third of the $34.8 billion in the same period a year ago, as commodity price volatility left buyers and sellers clashing over asset values, according to data released by energy analytics firm Enverus on Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Personetics provide personalized insights to regional bank customers partners with Japan’s leading innovator in digital banking, iBank

FUKUOKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Personetics, the leading global provider of financial data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for financial institutions, today announced a new partnership with iBank Marketing Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group and widely recognized as Neobank in Japan. By adding Personetics’ capabilities to its offerings for regional banks, iBank with the support of TIS, a leading systems integrator in Japan, intends to help more of Japan’s regional banks move to the digital space and bring a digitalized banking experience to more Japanese bank customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005097/en/ iBank is one of Japan’s most innovative Neobank, with a mission to enhance customers’ daily lives with digital banking services. As a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group (FFG), one of Japan’s largest regional banks, iBank will work with Personetics in a B2B2C (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer) business model to partner with other regional banks in Japan. By partnering with Personetics and TIS, iBank intends to help its Japan regional bank partners offer advanced hyper-personalization capabilities, but without requiring individual deployments from the other banks.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Corbin Advisors Releases Q2’22 Inside The Buy-side®Earnings Primer®

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Corbin Advisors, a strategic consultancy accelerating value realization globally, today released its quarterly Earnings Primer®, which captures trends in institutional investor sentiment. The survey, which marks the 51 st issue of Inside The Buy-side ®, was conducted from June 2 to July 8, 2022 and is based on responses from 80 institutional investors and sell side analysts globally, representing ~ $5.0 trillion in equity assets under management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005627/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

494K+
Followers
343K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy