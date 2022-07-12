SUNNYBROOK CHRUCH TO HOST LE MARS FOOD PANTRY

Lucymae Clausen, 84 of Elk Point, SD and formerly of Craig, IA, passed away on July 13, 2022 at the Akron Care Center in Akron, IA. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, IA. Reverend Trish Underberg from St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig will officiate. Burial will follow at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Craig, IA. Visitation with the family present will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
