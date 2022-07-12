Pasquotank deputies investigate overdose

Pasquotank Sheriff

An overdose was reported June 19 in the 1000 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City.

Deputies participated June 19 in a pursuit in the 400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City.

Assault on a female was reported June 19 in the 100 block of Lady Francis Way, Elizabeth City.

An ATV wreck was reported June 20 in the 300 block of Dry Ridge Road, Elizabeth City.

Intimidation, suspect threatened family members, was reported June 21 in the 1100 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City.

Vehicle theft, suspect allegedly took victim’s 2002 Galant and refused to return it, was reported June 22 in the 1400 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City.

Burglary/breaking & entering of a storage facility and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported June 22 in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.

Misdemeanor larceny of two residential air conditioning window units was reported June 23 in the 700 block of Okisko Road. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (2017 Jeep Wrangler) was reported June 23 in the 200 block of Tadmore Road. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.

Death investigation was reported June 24 in the 200 block of Executive Drive. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.

Vehicle fire was reported June 25 in the 1300 block of Four Forks Road. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.

Larceny by employee ($975 cash) was reported June 25 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.

Simple assault was reported June 25 in the 200 block of Executive Drive. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.

Intimidation by suspect making threatening statements was reported June 25 in the 200 block of N. Water Street. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (causing $2,000 damage) was reported June 26 in the 1000 block of Northside Road. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.

Calls for service was reported June 27 in the 1100 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.

Burglary/breaking & entering of a business was reported June 27 in the 1100 block of Horseshoe Road. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.

Aggravated assault by suspect pulling knife on subject at gas station was reported June 27 in the 600 block of Old U.S. Highway 17. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.

False pretense/swindle/confidence game resulting in $17,000 stolen from residents was reported June 28 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail West. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.

A domestic violence order for seizure of three firearms and ammunition was reported June 28 in the 600 block of Old Hertford Highway. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.

Larceny of a firearm (.45 caliber Taurus revolver valued at $400) was reported June 29 in the 900 block of Courthouse Lane. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.

Calls for service was reported July 1 in the 400 block of Fire Tower Road. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.

Camden Sheriff

Trespassing on a private beach posted with no-trespassing signs was reported June 30 in the 100 block of Windy Heights Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.

Injury to personal property, someone cut the liner to an above-ground pool 16 times, was reported July 1 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.

Boat fire, owner was working on boat when it caught fire, was reported July 2 in the 500 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.

Communicating threats, one person pulled a rifle from a bedroom during an argument with another person, was reported July 2 in the 200 block of Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.

Possession of marijuana was reported July 3 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.

A dog bite was reported July 3 in the 700 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.

Burglary/breaking and entering, subject attempted to enter a residence, was reported July 5 in the 200 block of Pond Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.

Communicating threats, person was intoxicated and disorderly at Black Gold Farms, made threats to employees and found to be in possession of crack cocaine. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.

Disturbance was reported July 5 in the 100 block of Pierce Ave., South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.

Elizabeth City Police

Simple assault by fighting in public was reported July 1 in the 200 block of Water Street. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.

Credit card/automated teller machine fraud was reported July 1 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of city property (bolt to police stun gun holster) was reported July 1 in the 300 block of W. Main Street. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of private vehicle was reported July 1 in the 1310 block of Peartree Road. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported July 2 in the 3880 block of Patrick Way. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.

Credit card/automated teller machine fraud was reported July 2 in the 300 block of E. Main Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.

Assault with a deadly weapon by striking the victim with a blunt object was reported July 2 on Poindexter Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.