MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A significant step was taken Tuesday to restore the four lakes lost in the catastrophic dam failure in Midland County more than two years ago. A special assessment district was approved to help finance a restoration plan. This special assessment district was unanimously approved by the Midland and County County board of commissioners, and while most people who spoke supported the plan, there were others who don't believe its fair.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO