Our favourite Bose noise-cancelling headphones are 50% off this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still in full swing. While it may seem like the deals can’t keep coming, they are, and this one is a real cracker.

Plenty of tech deals on everything including laptops , TVs , gaming consoles , the Nintendo Switch and, well, tech, have been spilling out over the 48-hour flash sale and they’re showing no sign of stopping.

Spotting that any IndyBest best buy from our famous round-ups has a price cut is always exciting. But, with a slashing of 50 per cent, these Bose noise-cancelling headphones are really quite the head-turner.

Featuring in both our best noise-cancelling headphones round-up and getting a full in-depth review of their own too, it’s safe to say we’ve been pretty taken with this pair of headphones.

To see why, and learn more about this impressive £174.95 saving, keep reading below.

Read more:

Bose NC 700 headphones: Was £349.95, now £175, Amazon.co.uk

“Thanks to the Bose NC 700s, the brand is still the king of ANC. The noise cancellation capability is the best on the list, and noise is impressively dampened even at half power,” was our reviewer’s opening statement. So there’s little wonder as to why they were named best overall in our noise-cancelling headphones round-up.

Echoing this, when testing whether the performance of these headphones lived up to their looks, our in-depth review noted that “you can see and feel their quality immediately, the stainless steel headband and soft padding sliding neatly into the ear cups themselves, ensuring the headphones retain a united and sleek outline”.

The reviewer wrote that even when performing the “click test – clicking our fingers around the cans like a wildly-inexperienced castanet player... the technology does a particularly good job of cutting out the higher registers”. They added: “The NC 700s passed this test with flying colours. These headphones have market-leading noise cancellation, with amazing noise dampening even at half power: if you want them to, they’ll basically shut out all external sounds quieter than a jet engine.”

So, we have little else to say on this deal other than wow. And if that hasn’t sold them to you, we don’t know what will.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals – We’re seeing huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop

Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly