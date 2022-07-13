ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Our favourite Bose noise-cancelling headphones are 50% off this Prime Day

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4182hL_0gdIO0R700

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still in full swing. While it may seem like the deals can’t keep coming, they are, and this one is a real cracker.

Plenty of tech deals on everything including laptops , TVs , gaming consoles , the Nintendo Switch and, well, tech, have been spilling out over the 48-hour flash sale and they’re showing no sign of stopping.

Spotting that any IndyBest best buy from our famous round-ups has a price cut is always exciting. But, with a slashing of 50 per cent, these Bose noise-cancelling headphones are really quite the head-turner.

Featuring in both our best noise-cancelling headphones round-up and getting a full in-depth review of their own too, it’s safe to say we’ve been pretty taken with this pair of headphones.

To see why, and learn more about this impressive £174.95 saving, keep reading below.

Read more:

Bose NC 700 headphones: Was £349.95, now £175, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37TgYm_0gdIO0R700

“Thanks to the Bose NC 700s, the brand is still the king of ANC. The noise cancellation capability is the best on the list, and noise is impressively dampened even at half power,” was our reviewer’s opening statement. So there’s little wonder as to why they were named best overall in our noise-cancelling headphones round-up.

Echoing this, when testing whether the performance of these headphones lived up to their looks, our in-depth review noted that “you can see and feel their quality immediately, the stainless steel headband and soft padding sliding neatly into the ear cups themselves, ensuring the headphones retain a united and sleek outline”.

The reviewer wrote that even when performing the “click test – clicking our fingers around the cans like a wildly-inexperienced castanet player... the technology does a particularly good job of cutting out the higher registers”. They added: “The NC 700s passed this test with flying colours. These headphones have market-leading noise cancellation, with amazing noise dampening even at half power: if you want them to, they’ll basically shut out all external sounds quieter than a jet engine.”

So, we have little else to say on this deal other than wow. And if that hasn’t sold them to you, we don’t know what will.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals – We’re seeing huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop

Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over but this Beats deal is still happening

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Bargain hunters rejoice! Amazon Prime Day may be over but deals in technology are still happening. Here at Reviewed, we kept track of the best Prime Day deals, and if you're looking for a reason to upgrade your headphones, you're in luck: Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds are still on sale for $159.95. That's a 20% discount from their original price of $199.95.
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Save on Beats Fit Pro earbuds for Amazon Prime Day 2022

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Bargain hunters rejoice! Amazon Prime Day is here, bringing an abundance of deals in technology, appliances, furniture, clothes, and more. But don't worry about catching every sale—here at Reviewed, we're keeping track of the best Prime Day deals today. And if you're looking for a reason to upgrade your headphones, you're in luck: Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds are on sale for $159.95. That's a 20% discount from their original price of $199.95.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#The Nintendo Switch#Indybest#Bose Nc
CBS News

Our 5 favorite Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Are you overwhelmed by Amazon Prime Day and just want the SparkNotes version? Then this article is for you. We've...
SHOPPING
Android Authority

Need a Chromebook? You absolutely can't miss these stellar Prime Day deals!

Samsung, Acer, Lenovo, Asus...all the biggest brands at rock-bottom prices. Are you taking advantage of Amazon Prime Day 2022? We hope you are because we’ve seen some amazing deals so far. Case in point, we’ve got an amazing roundup of Chromebook Prime Day deals right here!. Whether you...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Prime Day 2022: the best headphone and earbud deals

Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to save big on those new headphones or earbuds you’ve been eyeing. Amazon is offering substantial savings and discounts on many well-reviewed sets from brands like Sony, Bose, Samsung, Beats, and more. Many of our favorite recommendations are on sale. You can...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

The Bose Bluetooth speaker is 50% off the Prime Day (5% claimed)

Now that Prime Day is finally here, it’s impossible to resist partaking in the incredible deals that are popping up all over Amazon and all over the internet right now. While all the Prime Day deals are poppin’, there’s one Prime Day speaker deal in particular that’s seriously caught our attention. Right now, Amazon is offering the Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth speaker for only $79, saving you $50 or 39% off of its original retail price of $129. This deal is too good to miss, but it’s only for a limited time and a limited quantity, so if you hesitate, you might not get one.
RETAIL
CBS News

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals under $100

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and the deals have already started. If you're looking to score a deal, we've...
SHOPPING
GamesRadar

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Make sure you're in the know to ensure you snag those remaining Amazon Prime Day deals before it ends. Amazon Prime Day is a two-day savings event that runs across Amazon's global websites, offering up discounts on a whole range of products, items, and other gadgets. This year it runs from July 12 - 13, starting and ending at midnight on those dates.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission. Luckily, we’re here to...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Alexa Deals: Save on Echo Dot Smart Speakers, Echo Shows, Echo Frames, and More

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and it includes deals on Amazon's own Alexa line of technology. You can save on Amazon's Echo line of products, which includes Echo Dot smart speakers to make navigating your home life easier, Echo Shows to give you another device to call family and stream shows on, Echo Link devices to improve your home audio setup, and Echo On-The-Go devices to take Alexa with you wherever you go. And, be sure to check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Bose Soundbar Just Got Discounted For Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. One of the best soundbars on the market just went down to its lowest price so far this year. Regularly $279, Amazon has slashed $50 off the Bose TV Speaker Soundbar this Prime Day, bringing the price down to just $229. Backed by Bose’s legendary audio quality, the Bose TV Speaker delivers big, booming sound in a sleek, compact package. Paired with your TV, the portable soundbar creates a dynamic, more immersive listening experience than through your TV speakers alone. You’ll hear every rip and rumble from your favorite action film, with deeper bass...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Bose Quietcomfort earbuds are 44 per cent off for Prime Day – and they’re some of the best we’ve ever tested

We’re in the homestretch of Amazon Prime Day’s big sale bonanza, and while we’ve already spotted some of our favourite deals on TVs, laptops and smart watches, we’re still on the lookout for some big bargains. Tech is a huge category for the big sales event, and now there’s an excellent deal on a pair of our favourite noise-cancelling earbuds from Bose. We’ve already spotted a pair of Bose cans on sale, but if you’re looking for a more discreet pair of headphones, these come with a decent 44 per cent off. Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Oral-B Amazon Prime Day deal: Save 68% on the iO7 electric toothbrush

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived – and with it comes a tide of huge savings across tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, clothing, alcohol and much more. The shopping extravaganza has already seen Amazon cut the price of many of our favourite products – everything from Apple AirPods and fitness watches, to Shark vacuum cleaners and Sony TVs.
SHOPPING
Engadget

Sony's budget-friendly WH-CH710N headphones are on sale for $68 right now

Sony's WH-CH710N headphones have been our favorite budget cans for a while now, and they're even better when you can get them on sale. Amazon Prime Day has knocked these headphones down to a new all-time low of $68, which is $82 off and the cheapest we've seen them. While there are some tradeoffs to be expected in a pair of affordable headphones like these, they're hard to beat if you're on a tight budget but still want a pair of solid ANC cans.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Last Minute Prime Day Deal: Save $100 On Bose’s Best Headphones Before Time Runs Out

Click here to read the full article. We’ve written about a lot of Prime Day deals already, including the best tech deals, kitchen deals and fashion deals, while also covering Amazon alternatives you should know about. It’s a lot of work, and it means we’re bound to miss a few deals. One deal that caught our eye in the waning hours of Prime Day is great savings on the best Bose products. Right now, you can get $100 off several of their latest headphones and earbuds. Bose has been in business for nearly 60 years, but they’ve continued to innovate and...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy