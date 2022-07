Shuffle looks on with expectations – the eyes she meets will be filled with love, the hand reaching out will be gentle, and the words will be soft and round. Abby Lockard, instinctively, reaches for the hound’s ears as if to protect her from the hard and sharp guesses that may have landed her in a run at the Grand Strand Humane Society months ago.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO