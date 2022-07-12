ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

New suicide and crisis hotline number 9-8-8 set to launch on Saturday

By Erika McGuire
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpNNT_0gdIJwHh00

COLUMBIA, MO. (KMIZ)

People in need of suicide prevention, mental health support will only need to dial three numbers starting Saturday.

9-8-8 will become the national three-digit number for all mental health, suicide, and substance abuse crisis.

Casey Muckler with the Department of Mental Health has been a part of the Launch of 9-8-8 and she says "9-8-8 is a three-digit number that is going to be available to anybody experiencing any type of crisis."

It will be replacing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline of 1-800-273-TALK launched back in 2005 but it can still be used.

When someone calls, chats or texts 9-8-8 that individual will be connected to a crisis specialist that is trained and able to deliver help to anyone in the middle of the crisis by addressing the person's concerns and needs.

Experts believe this new number will be easier for people to remember. They say trying to remember a 9-8-8 in rather than a longer phone number will be easier for someone who is in the middle of a crisis.

"It's not so much a transition from the lifeline 10 digit number, it's more so an expansion on the already existing structure so that even more people can receive help and get more ongoing access to care." Muckler says.

A group of suicide prevention advocates from Utah came up with the idea of a three-digit number, which led to The National Suicide Prevention Improvement Act and designated the FCC to study a three-digit number leading to 9-8-8.

Muckler said, "the entities to study the feasibility's of a three-digit number and conduct studies what numbers would be the most appropriate for this sort of service and thought that study they determined it was 9-8-8."

While 9-8-8 is a National effort, but not every state has a local crisis team set up.

Missouri has seven lifeline centers that have trained specialists to handle all state contacts made to 9-8-8.

The trained specialist will provide help through intervention including an assessment, stabilization, referral and a follow-up for individuals with poor mental health and/or suicide. If an individual needs a higher level of care the specialist will work with the caller and others to link them to a mobile crisis team.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S. In 2020, there were 45,979 Americans that died by suicide and in that same year, there were over a million suicide attempts.

Those in need of crisis support or know someone who is in need of help should call 9-8-8 starting on July 16th but until then access to help can be found at 1-800-272-8255

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Ready or Not, 988 Mental Health Helpline Set to Launch

The launch this month of a national three-digit mental health emergency call number is being viewed by many as a major step toward expanding access to mental health support at a time when concern remains high about the long-term psychological and emotional effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. [. READ:. Study...
MENTAL HEALTH
Verywell Health

988 Is the New National Mental Health Hotline

Starting July 16, you can call or text 988 for help if you’re experiencing a mental health crisis. The hotline can connect callers to trained counselors who can help them cope with emotional distress and suicidal thoughts, or connect them to additional resources. The three-digit number will hopefully be...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
State
Utah State
psychologytoday.com

A Potential New Treatment for Meth Addiction

Overdose deaths involving meth almost tripled between 2015 and 2019 in people 18 to 64. While there have long been FDA-approved medical treatments for opioid addiction, there are no approved treatments for meth addiction. New research has produced promising results by combining two different FDA-approved medications—injectable naltrexone and oral bupropion....
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Opioid addiction and withdrawal: What you should know

UConn Today sat down with Dr. Lakshit Jain, clinical associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at UConn Health, to learn more about what's really involved in opioid addiction withdrawal and what those suffering from opioid use disorder and their loved ones really need to know to remain safe and ensure they are receiving the proper care. Jain, along with UConn Health co-authors Dr. Vania Modesto-Lowe and former psychiatry resident Dr. Roberto León-Barriera, just had a letter to the editor published in The Primary Care Companion for CNS Disorders entitled "Mindfulness Training in Opioid Withdrawal: Does It Help?"
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New diagnosis category in post-traumatic stress disorder

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently listed a new sibling diagnosis for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), termed complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD). An international team with the involvement of the University of Zurich has now summarized the symptoms of the long-awaited new diagnosis and issued guidelines for clinical assessment and treatment.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Desperate couple with long Covid planned suicide as ‘neglected’ sufferers struggle

Patients with long Covid are growing increasingly depressed – and even suicidal – due to a lack of support and care, experts and campaign groups have warned.Research has shown that anxiety and depression are much more prevalent in people suffering from persistent coronavirus symptoms than the general public, while polls point to a rise in suicidal ideations among patients.Long Covid symptoms are adversely affecting the everyday lives of 1.4 million people, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics, with 398,000 reporting that their ability to undertake normal activities had been “limited a lot”.And an informal survey of...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Mobile Crisis#Crisis Hotline#Kmiz Rrb People#Fcc
Medical News Today

What to know about Adderall and depression

Adderall is a medication that a person may take for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). There is some debate over whether Adderall can cause depression. However, with correct use according to the prescription, this is extremely rare. Approximately 2.5 million people in the United States take Adderall...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is complex PTSD, and is it different from PTSD?

Four years ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) acknowledged complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) as a distinct diagnosis from PTSD. An international team of researchers has compiled a summary of 8 years’ worth of research and knowledge about CPTSD, including symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment options. Researchers hope their...
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

‘Simply does not work’: Trendy mindfulness training doesn’t boost teens’ mental health

LONDON — Mindfulness training doesn’t appear to provide the benefits to teens many schools were hoping for when it comes to mental health, a new study reveals. The practice draws on Buddhist thinking and has become a part of the daily schedule for students in schools across the world. However, study authors say it probably isn’t necessary and other options for improving mental health should be under consideration. The study found there are some benefits for teachers and the “school climate” but any benefits are short-lived and the overall evidence that mindfulness works is weak.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Percentage of overdose deaths involving methadone declined between January 2019 and August 2021

The percentage of methadone-involved overdose deaths relative to all drug overdose deaths declined from January 2019 to August 2021, according to a new study. Access to methadone, a medication to treat opioid use disorder, was expanded at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow more patients to take home doses, rather than visit a clinic daily. These data indicate that broader access to treatment was not associated with harms. While drug overdose deaths both with and without methadone increased in the month of March 2020, overdose deaths that did not involve methadone continued to increase in the months after the policy changes, while overdose deaths involving methadone held steady.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Fortune

60% of college kids are living with mental health issues. Most schools are unprepared, and it could hold dire consequences for students’ futures

The following article contains experiences of emotional turmoil and suicide. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Starting July 16, 2022, you can simply dial 988 to be connected to trained counselors. For emotional crisis support, contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Many Suicide Attempters Have No Active Suicidal Thoughts

It is commonly assumed that suicidal ideation intensifies gradually before a suicide attempt or death by suicide occurs. New research shows that some pathways to suicide do not involve worsening suicidal ideation or any active suicidal thoughts at all. Each year, nearly 800,000 people die from suicide. Though suicide is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Kurt Goodwin

Impact of COVID-19 on Your Mental Health

The Impact of Coronavirus on your mental healthLiving hope psychiatry. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly altered everyday life’s social and economic structures. It affected the general population’s mental health, as seen by heightened anxiety levels, stress, and sadness. The epidemic has caused significant alterations in society and the economy in everyday life.
TechCrunch

Wysa raises $20 million to expand its therapist chatbot into a wider set of mental health services

The all-equity round is led by India’s digital health-focused venture capital fund HealthQuad, with participation also from British International Investment (BII), the U.K.’s development finance institution. The plan will be to use the money to double down on its home market as well as the U.S. and U.K, where it already has respectively had approvals from the FDA and the National Health Service (NHS) and is used by the latter as part of its online mental health services. Originally built to work in English, Wysa will use some of the investment also to widen multilingual support. The team currently has 100–150 people.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Over 10 million adults have sought help for problem gambling

A new systematic review published today by the scientific journal Addiction has found that globally, around one in every 400 adults (0.23% of the current general adult population) has sought help for gambling problems, either during the past 12 months or at some point in their lifetime. This review is the first to estimate the global prevalence of help-seeking for gambling problems. It combines the results of 24 studies conducted internationally that asked members of the general public about seeking help for gambling problems.
GAMBLING
MedicalXpress

Acute alcohol use linked to one quarter of New Zealand suicide deaths

The authors of a ground-breaking University of Otago, Christchurch study are calling for immediate changes to Aotearoa New Zealand's suicide prevention strategy and the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, due to figures showing more than 26 percent of all suicide deaths in this country involve acute alcohol use. The...
NEW ZEALAND
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy