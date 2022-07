Driving along the Dairy Ridge Road we broke out of a thick grove of aspens, heading up to a scenic knoll to take in the view. Off in the distance was a clear outline of the High Uintas, 60 miles away, the distinct outline of Bald Mountain Pass standing out in the haze. In the foreground, the rolling hills made for an idyllic scene, with a narrow, sandy roadway weaving its way from nearby Willow Springs down in the valley to high up on Baldy Ridge.

