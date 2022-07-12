ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old boy survives lightning strike in Florida

Cover picture for the articleUvalde surveillance video shows moments during attack. The House Jan 6th committee looks at the extremist groups involved in the 2021 riot. Cipollone...

Miami Herald

Watch as lightning bolt leaves two vehicles ‘fried’ while driving on I-75 in Florida

A terrifying lightning strike “fried” two vehicles traveling on Interstate 75 in Florida, including one driven by a sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, as “an intense thunderstorm” moved into the Sun City Center area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sun City Center is about 25 miles southeast of Tampa.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
The Independent

Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident

A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Doctor's lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl’s case. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney issued the statement on behalf of Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard the same day Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said his office was investigating Bernard’s actions. He offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing. A 27-year-old man was charged in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday with raping the girl, confirming the existence of a case initially met with skepticism by some media outlets and Republican politicians. The pushback grew after Democratic President Joe Biden expressed empathy for the girl during the signing of an executive order last week aimed at protecting some abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the constitutional protection for abortion. Bernard’s attorney said the physician “took every appropriate and proper action in accordance with the law and both her medical and ethical training as a physician.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

