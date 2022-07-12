ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Items Stolen from Rochester Youth Baseball Complex

By TJ Leverentz
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A bat, concession banners and a mop bucket were reported stolen from the Rochester Youth Baseball complex. Rochester Police say the bat was...

Rochester Woman Arrested After Fight at Rochester Smoke Shop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman has been arrested after a fight broke out at a Rochester smoke shop. Rochester Police said 33-year-old Krystal Phillips entered the Broadway Smoke Shop in the 1900 block of South Broadway and attempted to purchase some items around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A...
ROCHESTER, MN
Level 3 Offender Now in Rochester to Intensive Supervised Release

In accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act, the Rochester Police Department is releasing information regarding Kevin Tyrone Williams, a Level 3 predatory offender. Court records show Kevin Williams engaged in two separate incidents of sexual contact against known, adult female victims. Contacts included penetration. Williams used force, violence, and...
ROCHESTER, MN
Remains of Missing Steuben County Man Found in Minnesota

With the help of DNA evidence, the remains of a Steuben County man reported missing in 2013 have been identified in Minnesota. KSTP television reports DNA science and state partnerships helped identify the remains of 48-year-old James Everett, of Cohocton. Everett’s remains were found by a railroad worker in a...
Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
LOVE or HATE? Christmas Has Already Arrived at Rochester Store

I was browsing Hobby Lobby in Rochester, Minnesota because I'm thinking I may want to buy a Cricut. (That whole world is above my head still and is SOOO expensive!). Well, as I was walking around the store, I was not mentally prepared for what I ran into. CHRISTMAS! I was shocked to see wreaths and aisles set up for Christmas trees in the middle of the summer.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Facing Multiple Felonies Tied to 2021 Motorcycle Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester man with multiple felonies that stem from a motorcycle crash last fall. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday indicates witnesses saw 44-year-old Andreas Schmidt and a passenger crash on Hwy. 14 near Dover after a tire blew out on the motorcycle they were riding on Sept. 25. The passenger had to be airlifted from the scene due to a severe leg injury that resulted in her leg being amputated.
ROCHESTER, MN
#Rochester Police
Accused Eyota Trailer Thief Expected to Face Drug Charges

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man who is charged for allegedly stealing a trailer from an Eyota business is also expected to face felony drug charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant as part of the stolen trailer investigation at the residence of 48-year-old Izaak Parker in the 1900 block of Badger Ct. Southeast on Monday. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies spotted various drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm while they were searching the residence for items believed to have been taken out of the trailer.
ROCHESTER, MN
Man Arrested After Armed Faribault Standoff

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 39-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly caused a standoff in Faribault overnight. A press release from the Faribault Police Department says the incident began around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to a report that a man, identified as Juan Jose Zamarripa Almeda, allegedly pointed a hand gun at a man and his adult son walking in the 400 block of Central Ave. The men reported Zamarripa Almeda was also yelling and cursing at them.
FARIBAULT, MN
Rochester Man Charged in Crash That Killed 22 Year Old Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a crash in April that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Rochester woman. According to the criminal complaint, 20-year-old Deng Kwel was driving at a high rate of speed in the southbound...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Teen Cited for Filming, Not Helping in Aftermath of Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester teenager has been cited for allegedly filming instead of helping in the aftermath of a serious scooter crash. Court records indicate 18-year-old Bill Benjamin was cited for violating Minnesota’s Good Samaritan law after he allegedly filmed an unresponsive scooter driver who crashed in a parking lot along Broadway Ave. South on July 7. At last report, the scooter driver was in critical condition following the crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Accused of Stealing Trailer from Eyota Businesses

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is crediting social media and community members for helping to recover a trailer stolen out of Eyota. Deputies responded to the 200 block of 6th St. Southwest in Eyota on the report of a trailer stolen from the owners of Poppa J’s Kettle Corn shortly after 8 a.m. Monday. About 90 minutes after the call, Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a citizen reported spotting the trailer hooked up to a truck in the driveway of a residence in the 1900 block of Badger Ct. Southeast in Marion Township.
EYOTA, MN
17-year-old taken into police custody for gun, alcohol possession

(ABC 6 News) - A 17-year-old from Lakeville was taken into Rochester police custody Wednesday for gun and alcohol possession, as well as driving while intoxicated, without a valid license. The teen was released to his grandmother shortly afterward. According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department, an...
ROCHESTER, MN
Repeat Burglar Accused of Trying to Break into Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Rochester residents were awakened to a man attempting to break into their home early Saturday morning. The criminal complaint against 27-year-old Spencer Gray of Montrose, MN says he pried open a screen and broke two windows on a home in southeast Rochester. The residents were alerted to Gray’s presence by their dog.
ROCHESTER, MN
Truck Full of Fresh Fruit Is On Its Way to Rochester

Is there really a truck in Rochester, Minnesota full of fruit that we can buy?. If you've driven on North Broadway, near the Kwik Trip by 37th Street, you've probably noticed a sign with the word "Peaches" on it. That wasn't just a tease, fresh fruit straight from Georgia is on the way to Rochester! So yes, a truck is coming with fruit for you to buy. They also have pecans though too!
ROCHESTER, MN
Heavy Rain Hits Areas of Southeastern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Shooting Investigation Leads to Discovery of Fentanyl

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is facing felony drug charges after police reported discovering fentanyl in her home while executing a search warrant related to a shooting investigation. 48-year-old Maria Slawson made her first appearance in Olmsted County Court Friday. The criminal complaint indicates police found over 19...
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery OHV Crash

Akeley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fiery Off Highway Vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old man in northern Minnesota over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash between Akeley and Walker. The initial investigation indicates the Waterville man lost control of his vehicle, entered the ditch and collided with a large oak tree.
AKELEY, MN
