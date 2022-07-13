ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump’s Own Campaign Manager Blamed Him for Jan 6. Death, New Texts Show

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
The Jan. 6 committee revealed texts on Tuesday from former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale blaming Trump for the death of a protester on Jan. 6.

In a text exchange between Parscale and Donald Trump ’s national campaign spokesperson, Katrina Pearson, Parscale laments that a woman is dead. When Pearson tells him, “You do realize this was going to happen,” Parscale responds, “Yeah if I was Trump and knew my rhetoric killed someone.” Parscale continues, “This is about Trump pushing for uncertainty in our country … A sitting president asking for civil war … This week I feel guilty for helping him win.”

Parscale may have felt guilty, but not so guilty that he wouldn’t stop working for Trump. Isaac Stanley-Becker of The Washington Post pointed out that Parscale’s digital firm received $150,000 in incremental payments after expressing regret for helping Trump. The Post ‘s Josh Dawsey later reported that Parscale is expected to continue working for the former president.

The shamelessness isn’t surprising. Several figures who have objected to the president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election have insisted that they will still support him. Attorney General William Barr, whose testimony has been a fixture of the Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings, has said he would still vote for Trump in 2024. So too has Rusty Bowers, the Arizona state House speaker who drew the ire of Trump for refusing to work to reverse his state’s election results. Bowers recently walked back his support for Trump in 2024, saying he doesn’t know what he’ll do .

Parscale’s phone records were subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee in December of last year.

The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
Newsweek

The January 6 Committee Misrepresented Me | Opinion

During this week's January 6 Committee hearings, I was surprised to find myself included in the evidence. I was even more surprised to see myself misrepresented by members of the United States Congress. During Tuesday's televised hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) tried to connect then-President Donald Trump's tweet calling his...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

