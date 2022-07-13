Trump’s Own Campaign Manager Blamed Him for Jan 6. Death, New Texts Show

Click here to read the full article.

The Jan. 6 committee revealed texts on Tuesday from former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale blaming Trump for the death of a protester on Jan. 6.

In a text exchange between Parscale and Donald Trump ’s national campaign spokesperson, Katrina Pearson, Parscale laments that a woman is dead. When Pearson tells him, “You do realize this was going to happen,” Parscale responds, “Yeah if I was Trump and knew my rhetoric killed someone.” Parscale continues, “This is about Trump pushing for uncertainty in our country … A sitting president asking for civil war … This week I feel guilty for helping him win.”

Parscale may have felt guilty, but not so guilty that he wouldn’t stop working for Trump. Isaac Stanley-Becker of The Washington Post pointed out that Parscale’s digital firm received $150,000 in incremental payments after expressing regret for helping Trump. The Post ‘s Josh Dawsey later reported that Parscale is expected to continue working for the former president.

The shamelessness isn’t surprising. Several figures who have objected to the president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election have insisted that they will still support him. Attorney General William Barr, whose testimony has been a fixture of the Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings, has said he would still vote for Trump in 2024. So too has Rusty Bowers, the Arizona state House speaker who drew the ire of Trump for refusing to work to reverse his state’s election results. Bowers recently walked back his support for Trump in 2024, saying he doesn’t know what he’ll do .

Parscale’s phone records were subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee in December of last year.