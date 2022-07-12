ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Texas School District Wants To Make A Major Change To Its Backpack Policy

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Weeks after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School , one Texas school district is looking to make changes to its backpack policy .

Dallas Independent School District spokeswoman Robin Harris told FOX 4 parents will be notified of a proposed new rule this week — mandatory clear backpacks for students.

The new policy, which was posted online accidentally and then removed on Monday (July 11), has been on the table for some time now, even before the shooting in Uvalde, Harris said. It was recommended by a school safety task force.

The policy would call for clear — not mesh — backpacks across all schools. Students would still be allowed to have non-clear zipper pouches inside their backpacks to hold school supplies and makeup, however. This rule would carry over into athletic events.

The deleted post said the district bought clear backpacks to distribute to students before the upcoming school year.

The superintendent and district administration would decide whether or not to implement this policy, not the school board, FOX 4 reported. Parents will also be given the opportunity to give feedback at upcoming meetings, Harris said.

These Texas Cities Are Best For Hipsters

Break out the vintage apparel, vinyl records, banjos, and beards because one Texas city made it to the top of the list for hipster-friendliness. LawnStarter conducted a study to determine which cities in America were best for hipsters. Based on the study, Austin landed at number six on the list....
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott expressed his frustration Thursday afternoon about how law enforcement agencies responded to the mass shooting in Uvalde, in his first public comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School.The footage was obtained, edited and produced by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV.It backs up what CBS 11 News had previously reported – that no officers entered the classrooms where the gunman was for more than 70 minutes.Ultimately, 19 students and two teachers died in the massacre."Obviously, it's disgusting to see what happened," said Gov. Abbott. "It's been clear from the time of...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Man Just Scored Everyone's Dream Job: Getting Paid To Eat Tacos

A Texas man just scored everyone's dream job. He's getting paid $10,000 to eat tacos!. Chris Flores is the new "Chief Taco Officer" at Favor, a Texas-based food delivery service. His job duties include taste testing tacos across the Lone Star State for two months, according to a press release. Not only does Flores get free food, but transportation, accommodations, merch and free Favor delivery are included in his deal. The job position was first advertised in April.
TEXAS STATE
El Paso News

Tax-free weekend in Texas, New Mexico nears: What to know

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7,...
EL PASO, TX
