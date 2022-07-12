A Texas School District Wants To Make A Major Change To Its Backpack Policy

Photo: Getty Images

Weeks after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School , one Texas school district is looking to make changes to its backpack policy .

Dallas Independent School District spokeswoman Robin Harris told FOX 4 parents will be notified of a proposed new rule this week — mandatory clear backpacks for students.

The new policy, which was posted online accidentally and then removed on Monday (July 11), has been on the table for some time now, even before the shooting in Uvalde, Harris said. It was recommended by a school safety task force.

The policy would call for clear — not mesh — backpacks across all schools. Students would still be allowed to have non-clear zipper pouches inside their backpacks to hold school supplies and makeup, however. This rule would carry over into athletic events.

The deleted post said the district bought clear backpacks to distribute to students before the upcoming school year.

The superintendent and district administration would decide whether or not to implement this policy, not the school board, FOX 4 reported. Parents will also be given the opportunity to give feedback at upcoming meetings, Harris said.