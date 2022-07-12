Tiger Woods knocks golfers joining Saudi-backed tour
Golfing legend Tiger Woods was openly critical of newly created LIV Golf and his fellow pro golfers' decisions to leave the PGA Tour during a news conference Monday at the Open Championship.
