Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A New York State Supreme Court judge has issued a relief in the case between the BFLO Store and Eastern Hills Mall on Tuesday. Shortly after the mall's co-owners, Uniland Development and Mountain Development Corporation, blocked entrance to the store with padlocks, a tractor and a moving truck in the back, BFLO Store owner Nathan Mroz filed a lawsuit against the mall, as he gets set to move from Eastern Hills to Transitown Plaza.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO