ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 7.12.22

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA focus on concerns regarding changes at the Roseburg VA...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Douglas County land use restrictions to be tightened

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association announced today that guidelines for land use will be getting stricter starting July 15 in an effort to prevent wildfires. The DFPA is changing its public use restriction levels from low to moderate, effective Friday, July 15. The declaration will affect...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

JOHNSON APPOINTED CHAIR OF ROSEBURG SCHOOL BOARD

Rev. Howard Johnson has been appointed Chairman of the Roseburg Public School’s Board of Directors. Johnson takes the place of Director Rebecca Larson, who served as school board chair for the previous two school years. Johnson was voted in unanimously as chair at the board’s Wednesday night meeting.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY COVID-19 CASES UP NEARLY SIXTY PERCENT IN THE PAST WEEK

The number of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County is up nearly sixty percent over the previous week. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network showed 303 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the week ending Wednesday. That compares to 189 new cases reported the previous week. While a large uptick, the new numbers are well under the highest weekly case count during the Delta variant surge last summer. Between August 26th and September 1st, 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. That was the highest weekly case count of the pandemic.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Woman found dead in Cow Creek, according to Sheriff's Deputies

RIDDLE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office was called out after a dead woman was found in the water in the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road.
RIDDLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, OR
Douglas County, OR
Government
Roseburg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TILLER POST OFFICE REMAINING OPEN

The U.S. Post Office in Tiller will remain open. Recently a sign at the facility said the lease for the building was ending and residents would soon have to drive to Days Creek to pick up their mail. Lecia Hall, Strategic Communication Specialist for the U.S. Postal Service told News...
TILLER, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE REQUESTED IN MISSING PERSON’S CASE

The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman continues and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Hanks was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway...
WINSTON, OR
klcc.org

Willamette Family takes OHA to court

A wellness and recovery organization based in Eugene has filed suit against the Oregon Health Authority, over OHA’s efforts to recoup nearly $10 million in alleged overpayments. In its case filed with the federal district court, Willamette Family says OHA’s collection efforts are determined by audits that are quote...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., July 14

OHA report – July 13, 2022 – Cases: 1,638, 830,062; Deaths: 11 new, 7,884 total; Hospitalized: 458, 35 more than last week (7/06). CHW report – July 13, 2002 – New cases: 46; Active cases: 332; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,191.
COOS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Medical Center
KDRV

Inmates overdosed at Josephine County Jail Wednesday in Grants Pass

Around 6:45 Wednesday evening, an adult in custody at the Josephine County Jail began experiencing a medical emergency. While they were being treated, two other inmates began suffering symptoms consistent with fentanyl overdose. Two of the inmates were revived with Narcan and transported to Asante Three River Medical Center for...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person Case in Douglas Co., July 13

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
WINSTON, OR
oregontoday.net

Did You Notice?, July 14

If you are a regular Bay Area commuter on Hwy. 101 between the two cities, you may have noticed the artwork on the two old retaining walls for the 76 Union gas tanks. The tanks are long gone, but the old gray concrete walls remain on the eastside of the railroad tracks. They have been upgraded. Here’s a report from North Bend City Administrator David Milliron to the City Council. “North Bend and Coos Bay elected and appointed leaders came together on June 30th to put the final touches on a mural at the city borders. Participating were Mayor Jessica Engelke, Councilors Timm Slater and Susanna Noordhoff, City Administrator David Milliron, Coos Bay Councilor Stephanie Kilmer, and Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock. The Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency engaged artist Mike Vaughan to create the mural for passing motorists along Highway 101. The mural, which took about 60 gallons of paint, shows the North Bend and Coos Bay tow boats pushing a ship out into the channel of Coos Bay, representing the area’s exploits into democracy.” Mike Vaughan is a former Coos Bay City Councilor also responsible for the mural in downtown Coos Bay across from the Egyptian Theatre.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County firefighters put out another brush fire

OAKLAND, Ore. -- Several rural fire districts extinguished a brush fire last night, officials with the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA says crews from the DFPA, Sutherline Fire Department, Oakland Rural Fire District, Fair Oaks Rural Fire District, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Sutherlin Police Department responded to a brush fire on Rolling Ridge Road in Oakland. Officials say the fire was a quarter of an acre in size. Officials say city and rural fire crews were able to contain the fire, and the DFPA assisted with the clean-up.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kqennewsradio.com

CONSTITUTION PARTY OF OREGON ANNOUNCES CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR

The Constitution Party of Oregon has announced that Donice Smith of Roseburg is its candidate for Governor of Oregon. A release said that Smith was chosen June 1st in an online nominating convention conducted according to party bylaws under the direction of Chairman Jack Brown. Smith said, “I will be...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NEW GRANT PROGRAM TO HELP FIRE HARDENING OF DAMAGED BUILDINGS

The Oregon Building Codes Division is partnering with eight counties, including Douglas, on a grant program to help owners of homes and businesses rebuild after the 2020 Oregon wildfires. A release from the Department of Consumer and Business Services said people who own a home or business that was damaged...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING DEATH: WOMAN FOUND IN COW CREEK

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found in Cow Creek near Riddle, Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 3:30 p.m. they were notified that a deceased person had been found in the creek, in the 9000 block of Cow Creek Road. O’Dell said authorities responded to the scene and confirmed the death.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE CREWS DEAL WITH HAY TRAILER FIRE

Firefighters dealt with a hay trailer fire on Interstate 5 southbound on Wednesday night. According to Roseburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Babbitt, crews from RFD and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the fire just south of the Stewart Parkway overpass at around 7:20 p.m. Babbitt said the trailer was hauling approximately 100 bales of hay. The fire extended into a twenty by twenty-foot area of nearby brush.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County deputies searching for missing female

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing young woman. The DCSO says Kendra Hanks, 18, of Winston was last seen on Thursday, July 7 at about 3:30 p.m. walking along Highway 42 toward Winston from her job on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white woman who is 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans and a black backpack purse.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Drug Arrest, Douglas Co., July 12

On Friday, July 8th, at approximately 3:00 PM, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of West Fairhaven Street in Roseburg. A search of the premises revealed relatively small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials, and other drug related paraphernalia. Approximately 4.2 grams of suspected heroin were seized. 35 year old Sixto Martinez was arrested at the scene. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Unlawful Possession of Heroin, and Attempt to Commit a Class B Felony.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Drain man arrested for recording woman in the shower, deputies say.

DRAIN, Ore. -- A man from Drain has been arrested for secretly recording a woman in the shower, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says. The DCSO said that on July 11 deputies received a tip about a video on a laptop belonging to Victor Stephen Kasser, 62. Deputies said the video depicted a woman known to Kasser showering, apparently unaware that she was being recorded. Deputies said that during their investigation, Kasser admitted to secretly recording the woman for sexual gratification.
DRAIN, OR
KVAL

Wanted man found at campsite, arrested after trying to escape into river

WESTFIR, Ore. — A man wanted for burglarizing a Eugene tactical supply store in May was arrested at a campsite outside of Westfir, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reported. On Tuesday (July 12) afternoon deputies received information that 29-year-old David Joseph Essary was spotted at a campsite in the area of Forest Service Road #19 outside of Westfir. The camp had been located by an Oregon State Police Trooper and the US Marshall’s Service were able to confirm Essary’s presence.
WESTFIR, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy