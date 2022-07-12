ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods knocks golfers joining Saudi-backed tour

By Olafimihan Oshin
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abe2O_0gdI6SHZ00
US golfer Tiger Woods speaks during a press conference at the British Open golf championship in St Andrews, Scotland, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The Open Championship… Read More

(The Hill) – Golfing legend Tiger Woods was openly critical of newly created LIV Golf and his fellow pro golfers’ decisions to leave the PGA Tour during a news conference Monday at the Open Championship.

“I disagree with it,” Woods said, according to ESPN. “I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.”

Woods, who is set to participate in his third golfing tournament after sustaining a serious leg injury in a single-vehicle accident in February 2021, added that the future is uncertain for players who left PGA Tour for LIV Golf to compete in major championships.

“Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships. That is a possibility. We don’t know that for sure yet. It’s up to all the major championship bodies to make that determination,” the 46-year-old golfer said at the news conference.

“But that is a possibility, that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here, walk down the fairways at Augusta National. That, to me, I just don’t understand it.”

The PGA Tour on Monday acknowledged the Department of Justice (DOJ) launching an investigation into the organization over allegations of anti-competitive behavior, as high-profile golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Dustin Johnson left the tour to join the new golf league.

According to the PGA Tour’s bylaws, golfers aren’t allowed to participate in other golfing leagues unless they get permission from the tour’s commissioner. Some golfers initially signed required release forms to participate in LIV Golf’s inaugural tournament, but their requests were denied by the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour has fined or banned golfers who have joined LIV Golf, which has also come under scrutiny for Suadi Arabia’s controversial record of human rights abuses.

Woods also said that he doesn’t believe the new startup golfing tournament will last long, noting the history of the PGA and European Tour has established over the decades, ESPN noted.

“I know what the PGA Tour stands for and what we have done and what the tour has given us, the ability to chase after our careers and to earn what we get and the trophies we have been able to play for and the history that has been a part of this game,” Woods said.

Comments / 0

Related
WFRV Local 5

De Pere native, professional golfer plays 100 holes in one day

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Wisconsin’s PGA, professional golfer and De Pere native Mark Becker played 100 holes in a single day at Irish Waters Golf Club. Becker is one of over a dozen pro golfers from across the state participating in the 100 Holes for 100 Years campaign. […]
DE PERE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Ssu-Chia Cheng wins 2022 Island Resort Championship

(WFRV) – Ssu-Chia Cheng walked out of Harris, Michigan with her second career victory winning the 2022 Island Resort Championship. It was a dominating performance from Cheng from start to finish. Her second round on Saturday set herself up for a victorious Sunday. Cheng didn’t bogey once on Saturday and finished with eight birdies as […]
HARRIS, MI
ClutchPoints

Patrick Reed tries to put Tiger Woods’ Rory McIlroy’s patience to the test with LIV Golf gesture at The Open Championship

With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy voicing out their true feelings about players who defected from PGA TOUR to  LIV Golf ahead of 2022 The Open Championship, the drama at St. Andrews this week has only gotten more intense. Patrick Reed tried to add even more fuel to the fire by competing on the first […] The post Patrick Reed tries to put Tiger Woods’ Rory McIlroy’s patience to the test with LIV Golf gesture at The Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
Outsider.com

Phil Mickelson Responds to Tiger Woods’ Negative Comments About LIV Golf: ‘I Certainly Respect His Opinion’

The golfing world was aflame earlier this week when Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on LIV Golf prior to one of his practice rounds at The Open Championship. “What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what’s the incentive to practice?” Woods said on Tuesday. “What’s the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.”
GOLF
Daily Mail

Reed the room, Patrick! Shameless American flaunts LIV Golf at St Andrews with THREE different logos on his outfit for Wednesday's practice round... despite uproar from fans at Saudi-backed rebel tour

Patrick Reed faced possible backlash after sporting three LIV Golf logos at St Andrews during Wednesday's practice round. The Saudi-backed breakaway series has dominated the sport ever since it materialised and LIV Golf chief Greg Norman has not been invited to The Open, despite being a two-time winner of the Claret Jug.
GOLF
All Cardinal

Tiger Woods rips PGA Tour players who left for LIV Golf

During a news conference at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, Tiger Woods revealed his thoughts about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour players that were lured away by the lucrative signing bonuses dished out by the Saudi Arabian backed tour. Something he turned down, even with what was...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi#Espn#Augusta National#The Department Of Justice
WFRV Local 5

Rhapsodies is helping people cool off with custard

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – With the hot weather, many people are finding ways to beat the heat. Rhapsodies Gourmet Frozen Custard and Sandwiches is open 7 days a week and providing lots of sweet treats. Rhapsodies makes fresh custard daily, making 10 to 15 batches throughout the day during the summertime. They provide a variety […]
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Toure, Packers rookie receivers look to seize opportunity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Just days after hearing their names called in the NFL Draft, three now-rookie wide receivers entered the Packers locker room for the first time. Each one found a green-trimmed practice jersey hanging from his locker – 9, 83, 87 – but no one expected to see a No. 17 jersey. […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers announce training camp dates open to the public

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Packers fan favorite is back for another year. Training camp. The Green Bay Packers have announced the dates of practices that are open to the public, marking the 77th training camp. As always, practice will take place at Ray Nitschke Field. Training camp will start on Wednesday, July 27 […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Milwaukee Bucks take NBA G Leaguer MarJon Beauchamp 24th overall

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WFRV) – With the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks have selected MarJon Beauchamp from the NBA G League. Beauchamp, a 6’6” shooting guard/small forward from Seattle, Washington averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in the Ignite Tour. Before joining Ignite, Beauchamp played 12 games […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers release third-string QB Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Friday that quarterback Kurt Benkert has been released. Benkert spent the entire 2021 season on the Packers’ practice squad and appeared in one game as a COVID-19 replacement. The former Virginia Cavalier was undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft but was scooped up […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
989
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy