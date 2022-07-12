ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

FCC Exceeded Authority in Requiring Broadcasters to Check Sponsors Against Government's Foreign Agent Lists

By Eugene Volokh
Reason.com
Reason.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From today's D.C. Circuit decision in Nat'l Ass'n of Broadcasters v. FCC, written by Judge Justin Walker and joined by Judges Cornelia Pillard and Raymond Randolph:. In October 1964, Barry Goldwater's supporters sponsored thirty minutes of television time...

reason.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

"The Law of Pseudonymous Litigation" Now Officially Published

It's Eugene Volokh, The Law of Pseudonymous Litigation, 73 Hastings L.J. 1353 (2022); I hope it's a useful resource for judges, lawyers, professors, students, and even pro se litigants. I've tried to make it both analytical (setting forth in detail the key policy arguments and the key internal doctrinal structures)...
LAW
Reason.com

Short and Sweet Rejection of Anti-Libel TRO Request

From Carroll v. Namecheap, Inc., decided yesterday by Judge Lewis Kaplan (S.D.N.Y.) but just docketed this morning:. Plaintiff claims that the defendant hosts a website that has posted "images of Mr. Carroll along with a litany of [unspecified] false and defamatory allegations about him" and, in addition, that the website posts "audio of a surreptitiously recorded phone conversation between Mr. Carroll and his ex-wife [obtained] in violation of Florida eavesdropping law." He now seeks a temporary restraining order barring defendant from "from hosting and publishing content on the website" and a preliminary injunction to the same effect. The application is without merit for a number of reasons including but not necessarily limited to the following:
LAW
Reason.com

Status, Conduct, and the Yarmulke Tax

Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Health Benefit Plan v. Davita is the sort of case that makes my eyes glaze over. Does a group health plan that does not cover outpatient dialysis for all plan participants violate the Medicare Secondary Payer statute? I have no clue. Justice Kavanaugh wrote an opinion for seven Justices holding that there is no violation. Justice Kagan dissented, joined by Justice Sotomayor, and found there was a violation.
MARIETTA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Goldwater
Person
Ronald Reagan
Reason.com

The Value of Parentheticals in Statutes and the Constitution

Becerra v. Empire Health Foundation presents an exceedingly intricate case about Medicare funding. I won't even try to explain the facts. In dissent, Justice Kavanaugh said the statutory formula is "mind-numbingly complex." Justice Kagan, for the majority, joked "you might be ready to absorb the relevant statutory language (but don't bet on it)." Here, Justice Kagan used a parenthetical, as she often does. But the usage was especially relevant, as this case turned (in part) on how to interpret a parenthetical.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Agent#Radio Broadcasters#Radio Broadcasts#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#D C Circuit#The White House#Goldwater Miller#Republican
Reason.com

Does West Virginia v. EPA Doom the SEC's Climate Disclosure Rule?

The Supreme Court's decision in West Virginia v. EPA undoubtedly constrains the Biden Administration's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. While the decision does not curtail the EPA's traditional air pollution control authorities, it does make it more difficult for the agency to repurpose provisions drafted to address traditional air pollutants so as to limit greenhouse gases. The decision could constrain other agency efforts to foster climate mitigation as well.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
Reason.com

"So No Damages for Past Injury, Due to Immunity—and no Injunction to Stop Future Injury, Due to Mootness"

From the per curiam in today's Tucker v. Gaddis, signed by Judges Carolyn Dineen King, James Graves, and James Ho:. For years, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice ("TDCJ") has denied prisoner requests to hold religious gatherings for the Nation of Gods and Earths ("the Nation"). Originally, Texas denied such requests on the ground that it perceived the Nation as a racial supremacy group, and that allowing such an assembly would pose a security threat to the prison.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Ray Epps reveals how his life has been ruined after conspiracists claimed he was FBI informant at Jan 6 riot

There was no return to normal for Ray Epps, a man who became the hingepoint of a right-wing conspiracy to pin the Capitol riot on the FBI. Before the Capitol riot ended, supporters of former President Donald Trump were manufacturing stories as a way to ease the pain of the cognitive dissonance they were experiencing. The first story claimed that the Capitol police invited the protesters inside. The second was that Antifa was actually behind the riot, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy