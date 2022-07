The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Wildlife Federation will offer two free online hunting-related webinars in August. “Introduction to Deer Hunting” will be held on August 9, and “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” will be held on August 11. Both classes will run from 7 – 8 p.m. and are open to anyone interested, especially individuals who have never hunted, are new to hunting or lack social support for hunting.

YADKIN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO