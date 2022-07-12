ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

EPSO: Armed robber strikes store outside of Ville Platte

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

VILLE PLATTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect who struck a store in the 1700 block of Chataignier Rd. just outside of Ville Platte on Sunday, July 10 at around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Black male, between 5’10” and 6’0″ tall with a medium build. He was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved hooded shirt, and a mask resembling a skull. Sheriff Charles Guillory said the suspect appeared to have a small pink handgun, which he pointed at a person and demanded money. The victim fled and locked herself in the manager’s office.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGB0k_0gdI2lFK00
    Armed robbery suspect
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQZJb_0gdI2lFK00
    Armed robbery suspect
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9CtB_0gdI2lFK00
    Armed robbery suspect
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FH7VH_0gdI2lFK00
    Armed robbery suspect
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMLo9_0gdI2lFK00
    Armed robbery suspect
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbEeC_0gdI2lFK00
    Armed robbery suspect

Guillory said the suspect attempted to open the register but was unsuccessful. He fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (337) 363-2161.

KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

