The man who started three fires around Brown County has been sentenced. James Ambrosius will spend 15 years in federal prison followed by three years of extended supervision. He was found guilty of starting fires in Green Bay, De Pere, and Hobart between 2018 and 2021, which landed him in federal court, but he was also charged in state court with starting eight other fires.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO