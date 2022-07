The New York Knicks do not have the most talented roster in the NBA. With that said, they do have an impressive collection of trade assets. Could they be a sleeping giant?. This team is flush with draft capital. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder have a better collection, while the New Orleans Pelicans have a comparable one. Otherwise, no team is in a better position to offer a treasure trove of draft picks for a star.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO