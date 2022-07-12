ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods knocks golfers joining Saudi-backed tour

By Olafimihan Oshin
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6n6x_0gdHzgpw00
US golfer Tiger Woods speaks during a press conference at the British Open golf championship in St Andrews, Scotland, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The Open Championship… Read More

(The Hill) – Golfing legend Tiger Woods was openly critical of newly created LIV Golf and his fellow pro golfers’ decisions to leave the PGA Tour during a news conference Monday at the Open Championship.

“I disagree with it,” Woods said, according to ESPN. “I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.”

Woods, who is set to participate in his third golfing tournament after sustaining a serious leg injury in a single-vehicle accident in February 2021, added that the future is uncertain for players who left PGA Tour for LIV Golf to compete in major championships.

“Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships. That is a possibility. We don’t know that for sure yet. It’s up to all the major championship bodies to make that determination,” the 46-year-old golfer said at the news conference.

“But that is a possibility, that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here, walk down the fairways at Augusta National. That, to me, I just don’t understand it.”

The PGA Tour on Monday acknowledged the Department of Justice (DOJ) launching an investigation into the organization over allegations of anti-competitive behavior, as high-profile golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Dustin Johnson left the tour to join the new golf league.

According to the PGA Tour’s bylaws, golfers aren’t allowed to participate in other golfing leagues unless they get permission from the tour’s commissioner. Some golfers initially signed required release forms to participate in LIV Golf’s inaugural tournament, but their requests were denied by the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour has fined or banned golfers who have joined LIV Golf, which has also come under scrutiny for Suadi Arabia’s controversial record of human rights abuses.

Woods also said that he doesn’t believe the new startup golfing tournament will last long, noting the history of the PGA and European Tour has established over the decades, ESPN noted.

“I know what the PGA Tour stands for and what we have done and what the tour has given us, the ability to chase after our careers and to earn what we get and the trophies we have been able to play for and the history that has been a part of this game,” Woods said.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

11-year-old dies, told investigator his mother stabbed him

HOBBS, New Mexico — The Lea County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that 11-year-old Bruce Johnson, Jr., told an investigator his mother stabbed him. He would succumb to his injuries later that night, LCSO said. According to LCSO, deputies responded to the home shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday after Bruce’s father, Bruce Johnson, Sr., called 911 […]
HOBBS, NM
ClutchPoints

Patrick Reed tries to put Tiger Woods’ Rory McIlroy’s patience to the test with LIV Golf gesture at The Open Championship

With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy voicing out their true feelings about players who defected from PGA TOUR to  LIV Golf ahead of 2022 The Open Championship, the drama at St. Andrews this week has only gotten more intense. Patrick Reed tried to add even more fuel to the fire by competing on the first […] The post Patrick Reed tries to put Tiger Woods’ Rory McIlroy’s patience to the test with LIV Golf gesture at The Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
Daily Mail

Reed the room, Patrick! Shameless American flaunts LIV Golf at St Andrews with THREE different logos on his outfit for Wednesday's practice round... despite uproar from fans at Saudi-backed rebel tour

Patrick Reed faced possible backlash after sporting three LIV Golf logos at St Andrews during Wednesday's practice round. The Saudi-backed breakaway series has dominated the sport ever since it materialised and LIV Golf chief Greg Norman has not been invited to The Open, despite being a two-time winner of the Claret Jug.
GOLF
Outsider.com

Phil Mickelson Responds to Tiger Woods’ Negative Comments About LIV Golf: ‘I Certainly Respect His Opinion’

The golfing world was aflame earlier this week when Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on LIV Golf prior to one of his practice rounds at The Open Championship. “What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what’s the incentive to practice?” Woods said on Tuesday. “What’s the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.”
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi#Espn#Augusta National#The Department Of Justice
All Cardinal

Tiger Woods rips PGA Tour players who left for LIV Golf

During a news conference at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, Tiger Woods revealed his thoughts about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour players that were lured away by the lucrative signing bonuses dished out by the Saudi Arabian backed tour. Something he turned down, even with what was...
GOLF
KTSM

Father now charged with murder in death of Odessa infant

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man originally charged with injuring his son has now been charged with Capital Murder. Kameron Gammage, 23, was arrested July 12 after his 8-month-old son, Logan Pierson, was found dead with swelling and bruising to his face and head. The baby’s mother, Leyla Pierson, 18, has also been charged in […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Man, woman wanted on multiple charges arrested at motel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department put behind bars two wanted suspects for charges including possession of controlled substances and firearms. 24-year-old Kathleen Arteche and25-year-old Omar Rosales were arrested yesterday at the La Quinta parking lot in the West side El Paso According to authorities, Arteche was wanted on four outstanding criminal […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

‘I don’t want people to fear him’: Mother of Abilene fast food restaurant employee who threw ice at customer speaks out on son’s diagnosis

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man working at the local Long John Silver’s threw contents of a cup at his customer after arguing with her at the drive-through window over the weekend. The customer got it all on camera, and that video has since had tens of thousands of views. Now, the employee’s mother […]
ABILENE, TX
KTSM

Brownwood investigating overnight murder

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are investigating a Murder overnight. The murder happened on the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive just after midnight Thursday. Police say officers arrived at the home after receiving reports of shots fired and found two females tending to a male victim, later identified as Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, 34, who […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
KTSM

Man shot multiple times in Las Cruces; suspect at large

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was assaulted and remains in critical condition in a Las Cruces Hospital. This morning at approximately 5:17 a.m., a man now identified as 34-year-old Orangie Fisher, arrived at Memorial Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Woman learn her sentence after murder for hire plot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces woman has learned her sentence after being found guilty of murdering two people. Cristal Cardenas, 34, was found guilty of first-degree murder of Mario Cabral and Vanessa Mora by a Las Cruces Jury. She was sentenced to 54 years in prison    On March 25th, 2018, Doña […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Charges dropped against former Las Cruces Police officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All charges were dropped against former Las Cruces officer Christopher Smelser, who was accused of causing the death of Antonio Valenzuela back in February 2020. After three days of testimony, Judge Douglas Driggers said there was not enough probable evidence. Smelser was facing manslaughter charges. The former LCPD officer was […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy