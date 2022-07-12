ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zane McIntyre News

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL When last hockey season started, Zane McIntyre did...

Yardbarker

Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
NHL
Yardbarker

Devils trade Pavel Zacha to Bruins for Erik Haula

The Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils kicked off free agency day with a trade, according to multiple reports. TSN’s Darren Dreger was the first to indicate the Devils traded 25-year-old forward Pavel Zacha to Boston, with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman subsequently confirming New Jersey will receive 31-year-old forward Erik Haula in the deal.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Top remaining free agents: The best UFAs still on the board

That was a day. NHL free agency kicked off with a flourish on Wednesday, with hundreds of contracts signed, none more shocking than the whopper Johnny Gaudreau inked with the Columbus Blue Jackets. For a breakdown of the Day 1 winners and losers, click here. But the work is not...
NHL
Yardbarker

Johnny Gaudreau’s departure from the Flames was a ‘family decision’

On Tuesday evening, Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving held a Zoom press conference that he very likely did not want to have to hold. A few hours prior, Treliving was informed by Johnny Gaudreau and his representation that Gaudreau wasn’t going to be returning to the Flames. At...
NHL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Comically Sums Up The State Of The Team

It was a Wednesday night to forget in St. Louis as the hometown St. Louis Cardinals imploded late against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cardinals got a solid start out of Adam Wainwright, who went 5.1 innings without allowing a run before giving way to the bullpen. St. Louis led...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Capitals sign backup goalie Charlie Lindgren to three-year deal

After moving on from both Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov, the Capitals’ have a new tandem between the pipes to roll with. The Capitals made their second move in net Wednesday and signed Charlie Lindgren to a three-year, $3.3 million deal as the team filled its needs in net for the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Nazem Kadri still weighing options

Nazem Kadri is the biggest name left unsigned after free agency opened on Wednesday. Whatever happens, the 31 year-old is taking his time to weigh all his options. Fresh off a Stanley Cup victory with the Colorado Avalanche, it was reported that the Avs would try to make a push to keep him.
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild’s Goaltender Rotation Changes With Gustavsson Acquisition

Barely a week after the Minnesota Wild re-signed Marc-André Fleury to a team-friendly two-year contract, they decided to trade away Cam Talbot. Up until the trade, it was believed Talbot and Fleury would share the net almost equally but plans obviously changed. Even general manager Bill Guerin was under the impression he was going to have two veteran goalies going into this next season, but ultimately he changed his mind.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Round Out First Free-Agent Wave With Luke Philp, Brett Seney

The Chicago Blackhawks have made a total of five signings since NHL free agency opened. Beyond the widely reported signings, Kyle Davidson added a pair of lesser-known names. The Blackhawks signed forwards Luke Philp and Brett Seney to two-way contracts. Each player’s deal runs for one year and carries a $750K salary cap hit.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Flyers bring in Justin Braun, Nicolas Deslauriers

There’s currently no confirmation on the specifics either of their contracts, but it’s believed that Deslauriers’ will be four years for under $2 million, and Braun’s is supposedly for one year at $1 million. Braun is a returning face for the Flyers, as he spent parts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Zane Mcintyre
earnthenecklace.com

Is Nico Sturm Related to Former San Jose Sharks Star, Marco Sturm?

Two German nationals in the NHL share the same last name, and fans are curious to know if there’s a connection between them. Nico Sturm signed a multi-year deal with the San Jose Sharks in July 2022. Sharks fans might recall a legend who made his NHL debut with the franchise over two decades ago. That was Marco Sturm, who retired in 2014. Now fans wonder if Marco is Nico’s father or brother. We reveal if Nico Sturm is related to Marco Sturm here.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Jets sign defenceman Kyle Capobianco to a two-year contract

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Kyle Capobianco on a two-year contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $762,500. Capobianco, 24, collected nine points (2G, 7A) in 45 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He's played his entire...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks sign goaltender Collin Delia to a one year deal worth $750K

The Vancouver Canucks have shored up their goaltending depth by signing former Chicago Blackhawks netminder Collin Delia to a one-way, one-year deal worth $750,000. The 28-year-old native of Rancho Cucamonga, California, has been part of the Blackhawks organization since signing as a college free agent in 2017. Delia has spent the majority of his five pro seasons bouncing between Chicago and their AHL affiliates, the Rockford IceHogs, playing under new Abbotsford Canucks head coach Jeremy Colliton in both stops at various points.
NHL
Yardbarker

LA Kings sign defenseman Tobie Paquette-Bisson to a one-year deal

The LA Kings have announced the signing of Tobie Paquette-Bisson to a one year, two way deal. The Kings made a small signing of Paquette-Bisson to a one-year deal which would pay him $750,000 in the NHL and $175,00 in the AHL. With the way the roster looks right now for LA, Paquette-Bisson will more than likely start in the AHL.
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Francouz Deserves Shot at Top Goaltending Spot

Colorado Avalanche president Joe Sakic’s moves throughout last season’s Stanley Cup run are well documented, including plugging in goaltenders that have consistently delivered. The team will have their third No. 1 goaltender in as many seasons after bringing in Alexandar Georgiev in a trade with the New York Rangers. Georgiev is expected to be the starter next season, but the Avalanche already had a quality option in Pavel Francouz. Under contract for two more seasons, Francouz has been a diamond in the rough when healthy and might be the best option moving forward for the Avalanche.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Former LA Kings defenseman Christian Wolanin signs with Canucks

The 6’2″, 190-pound defenceman has spent parts of five seasons in the NHL, registering 20 points (6-14-20) and 16 penalty minutes in 70 career regular season games played with Ottawa, Los Angeles, and Buffalo. At the AHL level, Wolanin has played 89 regular season games with the Belleville Senators and Ontario Reign, reaching a total of 53 points (9-44-53) and 55 penalty minutes. During his rookie AHL season (2018.19), he led all Belleville defencemen in scoring with 31 points (7-24-31) in 40 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA

