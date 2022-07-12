No-limit fishing at Colorado reservoir amid concerns of catastrophic fish-kill

Photo Credit: ANDY_BOWLIN. File photo. (iStock)

An emergency public fish salvage has been ordered at Queens Reservoir, near Lamar, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

As a part of the salvage, bag/possession limits and fly-and-lure restrictions have been suspended at the reservoir. Anglers will still be required to have an updated fishing license, according to CPW.

“Due to declining water levels and increasing temperatures, Queens Reservoir is in imminent danger of suffering a catastrophic fish-kill. Realizing that a large number of fish may be lost, a public fish salvage is hereby authorized effective July 21,” said Mitch Martin, acting CPW Southeast Region Manager.

CPW refilled Queens Reservoir in 2016 after it had been dry for the previous 10 years. At that time, the lake was filled with crappie, catfish, bass, saugeye, walleye and wiper fish.

"This emergency salvage does not include adjacent reservoirs. All bag limits and fly-and-lure restrictions are still in place and being enforced at Neenoshe, Neegrande, Neesopah and Neeskah reservoirs, Martin said," CPW said the release said.

The start and stop dates for the salvage have not yet been announced.