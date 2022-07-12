ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OIG chides former Zinke aide but finds no ethics violation

Cover picture for the articleA former counselor to then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke “misused their position” by helping several friends with energy-related meetings and presentations, Interior Department investigators say in a report made public today. The unnamed counselor during the Trump administration also “failed to comply” with notification requirements concerning negotiations for...

