Items Stolen from Rochester Youth Baseball Complex
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A bat, concession banners and a mop bucket were reported stolen from the Rochester Youth Baseball complex. Rochester Police say the bat was...krocnews.com
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A bat, concession banners and a mop bucket were reported stolen from the Rochester Youth Baseball complex. Rochester Police say the bat was...krocnews.com
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0