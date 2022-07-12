ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Items Stolen from Rochester Youth Baseball Complex

By TJ Leverentz
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A bat, concession banners and a mop bucket were reported stolen from the Rochester Youth Baseball complex. Rochester Police say the bat was...

Rochester, MN
