Legal Notice for name change of a minor child in the District court of holt county, Nebraska. Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of June, 2022, a petition was filed in the District Court of Holt County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is to change a minor child's or children's name(s) from Taylee Isabel Cullen to Taylee Jelena Cullen.

HOLT COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO