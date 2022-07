SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 60-year-old man that has not been seen since November. According to a social media post by the Springfield Police Department, 60-year-old Rafael Negron-Morales has not been seen by friends or family since November when he was in Holyoke. He is 5’4” in height, weighs 135 pounds, and is known to frequent School, High, Worthington, Federal and Armory Streets in Springfield and areas of Holyoke.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO