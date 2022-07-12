Ukraine ministry: ships passing through Danube Bystre rivermouth

President Vladimir Putin of RussiaДмитрий Осипенко / Pixabay. Following Lithuania’s decision to ban the transportation of specific goods from Russia to the exclave of Kaliningrad, the Russian government has vowed a response. Going into effect June 20th, they represent an additional effort to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine this past February. Specifically, this recent ban by Lithuania is on goods that would pass through their territory via train which have already by sanctioned by the European Union. With restrictions on the only railway that exists between Kaliningrad and the rest of Russia, the goods being impacted by the ban include advanced technology, construction materials, metals, and coal.

