Ukraine ministry: ships passing through Danube Bystre rivermouth

The Ukrainian government announced on Friday that a Russian ship carrying weaponry was targeted by Ukrainian missiles and sank while en route to the ‘Island of Serpents’ in the Black Sea near the Danube delta. Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered by Denmark to Ukraine would have severely damaged the...
Ukrainian officials have said they struck a Russian tugboat in the Black Sea using two Harpoon missiles on Friday. It is the first time Ukraine has announced it has destroyed a Russian vessel with Western-supplied weapons. A statement from the Ukrainian military says the Harpoons used were given to Ukraine...
Ukrainian military forces dragged away a captured Russian war machine using a tractor. Footage released by Ukrainian military shows a blue tractor pulling what appears to be an armored personnel carrier down a dirt track and along a road. A Ukrainian soldier can be seen driving the tractor, with another...
THIS is the dramatic moment a Russian boat loaded with weapons is blown up by two Harpoon missiles. Ukrainian officials said its forces struck the Russian naval tugboat in the Black Sea as it travelled to the Snake Island. The Russian vessel was hit on Friday with a Harpoon anti-ship...
The Ukrainian navy claimed Friday that it struck a Russian boat carrying air defense systems to a strategic island in the Black Sea.In a statement on social media, the navy said that the Vasily Bekh was used to transport ammunition, weapons and personnel to Snake Island, which is vital for protecting sea lanes out of the key port of Odesa. It did not say how much damage it inflicted with the strike.Snake Island, located some 35 kilometers (20 miles) off the coast, figured memorably early in the war when Ukrainian border guards stationed there defied Russian orders to surrender,...
Russian forces controlling Ukraine’s Snake Island have been forced to flee on speed boats after the Ukrainian military launched a brutal offensive to take it back. “Operational Command South confirms the Russian occupiers have left Snake Island. They couldn’t stand the weather, the ground was burning under their feet, the sea was boiling, the air was too hot. P.S. Russian warships go f*ck yourselves!” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry tweeted early Thursday.
ANKARA (Reuters) - Talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and U.N. officials on resuming Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain resulted in an agreement to form a coordination center in order to ensure the safety of routes, the Turkish defence minister said on Wednesday. In a statement, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi...
President Vladimir Putin of RussiaДмитрий Осипенко / Pixabay. Following Lithuania’s decision to ban the transportation of specific goods from Russia to the exclave of Kaliningrad, the Russian government has vowed a response. Going into effect June 20th, they represent an additional effort to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine this past February. Specifically, this recent ban by Lithuania is on goods that would pass through their territory via train which have already by sanctioned by the European Union. With restrictions on the only railway that exists between Kaliningrad and the rest of Russia, the goods being impacted by the ban include advanced technology, construction materials, metals, and coal.
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia is unlikely to withdraw from a swathe of land across Ukraine's southern coast and will defeat Ukrainian forces in the whole of the eastern Donbas region, Russia's ambassador to London told Reuters. Since the Feb. 24 invasion, Russian forces have taken control of a big chunk of...
In the Ukrainian Port city of Mariupol, Russian-backed separatists have seized two foreign flagged ships. That’s according to Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA), which highlighted that these were the Panama flagged Blue Star I and the Liberia-flagged Smarta vessel. The Blue Star I is a general cargo ship built in 2005, while the Smarta is a bulk carrier built in 2007, according to Marinetraffic.com.
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said. Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport...
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union has so far frozen 13.8 billion euros ($13.83 billion) worth of assets held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and entities sanctioned for Moscow's war against Ukraine, the bloc's top justice official said on Tuesday. The official said the vast majority of that comes from five...
KYIV (Reuters) -The Ukrainian flag has been delivered by helicopter to Snake Island in the Black Sea after Russian forces withdrew from the strategic outpost last week, and it will be raised as soon as Ukrainian troops arrive, Ukraine's military said on Monday. Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for Ukraine's southern military...
Ukraine has said it has killed another Russian general, following an attack in which Kyiv's forces used American-supplied weapons. Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odessa regional military, wrote on Telegram about the "liquidation" of Major General Artem Nasbulin, the chief of staff of the 22nd Army Corps "after HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) missiles hit the headquarters in the Kherson region" of southern Ukraine.
Comments / 0