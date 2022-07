If drone photography is something you’ve always wanted to try, one of Amazon’s Prime Day deals may be your ticket into the hobby. The retailer has discounted the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo to $479, down from $599. The bundle comes with almost everything you need to get the most out of DJI’s entry-level drone, including two spare batteries, a charging hub and a carrying case for the aircraft. At $479, you’re effectively paying $60 more than it would cost to buy the standard $419 Mini 2 kit on its own.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO