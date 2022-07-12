ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Meadow pays Aby Rosen $288M for West Village office building

By Orion Jones
therealdeal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAby Rosen’s RFR Holding parted with a West Village office building for $288 million, property records show. Meadow Partners scooped up the 220,000-square-foot building at 95 Morton Street, helped by a $155 million loan from Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, which includes a new $60 million mortgage. Wells Fargo was the prior lender....

therealdeal.com

SheKnows

Hugh Jackman Is Hoping to Make a $19 Million Profit on Massive Manhattan Condo With Hudson River Views

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness are showing what it’s like to live as a member of the one-percent club. The couple has listed their futuristic, Richard Meier-designed New York City condo for $40 million — a hopeful $19 million profit if they get the asking price. They bought the property in 2008 and paid $21 million, but it’s the projected $734,000 annual fees in maintenance and taxes that the new owners will have to take on that stops our hearts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
