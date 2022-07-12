ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Liberty, IN

Wayne Wallace

By Stasia Hudak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne Wallace, 82, North Liberty, died at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home. He was born...

Marion Nix

Marion E. Nix, 102, formerly of Fort Wayne and Whitley County, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Bedford, Texas. She was born July 28, 1919. She married Alfred J. “Short” Nix on April 10, 1948; he preceded her in death. Marion is survived by her daughter, Lou Ann...
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
Kristopher Riddle — UPDATED

Kristopher M. Riddle, 31, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Kristopher was born March 24, 1991, in South Bend, the son of John Riddle Jr. and the late Lela Francis. He was a jack of all trades, working as a mechanic, for construction and in landscaping. Kristopher was an avid fisherman, farmer, hunter and enjoyed building and flying remote control airplanes. Most of all, Kristopher loved his four kids.
WARSAW, IN
Keith DePew

Keith D. DePew, 82, Columbia City, died at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at home. He was born March 16, 1940. He married Bonnie Jean Lamle on June 27, 1964; she survives. He is also survived by a son, Kevin DePew, Columbia City; a brother, Max (Vivian) DePew, Port Charlotte, Fla.; and a sister, Darlene (Norman) Level, Garrett.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Don Thompson — PENDING

Don D. Thompson, 70, Argos, died at 4:31 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
ARGOS, IN
Barbara ‘Barb’ Lawless

Barbara Joan “Barb” Lawless, 70, Lady Lake, Fla., formerly of Silver Lake, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala, Fla. She was born Jan. 29, 1952. She married Gary Lawless; he survives. She is also survived by her sons, Jason (Kristin) Lawless and Brian...
SILVER LAKE, IN
Skylar Dutton — UPDATED

Skyler Lee Dutton, 29, lifetime resident of Warsaw, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Born Sep. 27, 1992, he was the son of Foster Michael Dutton and Billie Aouabdia (Hyde). Skyler was a very artistic and talented guy, having a passion for drawing tattoos and creating raps. He also had...
WARSAW, IN
John Pittman

John Edward Pittman, 77, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, Plymouth. He was born Jan. 11, 1945. He married Barbara Harrell on Feb. 21, 1965; she survives. He is also survived by four children, Joe (Dawn) Pittman, Smithfield, N.C., Beverly (Jamey) Walsh, Adamsville, Tenn., Jennifer (Tom)...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Oren Norman

Oren D. Norman, 90, rural Akron, died at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at LifeCare Center, Rochester. Oren was born July 2, 1932, in Macy, to the late Jesse and Judel (Alspach) Norman. He was married on July 11, 1953, in Athens, to Ruth E. Fletcher; she survives. He...
AKRON, IN
Darrel Bruner

Darrel E. Bruner, 84, rural Silver Lake, died at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Darrel was born Dec. 14, 1937, in Warsaw, to the late Lester D. and Neva F. (Julian) Bruner. He married on Oct. 6, 1957, in Silver Lake, to Anita M. Parker; she survives.
SILVER LAKE, IN
Allene Mast

Allene Mast, 98, formerly of Nappanee, died at 5:05 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 14, 1923. She married Lester Mast on Dec. 26, 1961; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Troyer, Walkerton; daughter-in-law, Wilma Mast; 10...
NAPPANEE, IN
Thelma Butcher

Thelma L. Butcher, 90, Denver, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. She was born April 4, 1932. She married Robert Butcher on May 28, 1950; he preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Mary Ann Cox, Orange Park, Fla., Ray (Sharon) Butcher, Peru, Peggy (Randy)...
DENVER, IN
Kathleen Kern

Kathleen A. Kern, 80, Mentone, died at 9:50 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at home. She was born July 17, 1941. She married Albert Kern on July 23, 1960; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Albert W. Kern Jr., Etna Green, June C. Braden, Millington, Mich. and Daniel T. Kern, Warsaw; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her brothers, Delbert Stilwill, St. Petersburg, Fla. and Dean Stilwill, Lake Placid, Fla.; and her sister, Beverly Linton, Fort Smith, Ark.
MENTONE, IN
Jeannie Geyer

Jeannie Geyer, 84, Nappanee, died at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at The Maples at Waterford Crossing, Goshen. She was born Dec. 12, 1937. She married Everett Whitehead on April 16, 1955; he preceded her in death. She married Jim Geyer on Dec. 7, 2013; he survives. She is...
NAPPANEE, IN
Juanita ‘Tina’ Smiley

Juanita “Tina” (Royce) Smiley, 75, North Manchester, died July 13, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Feb. 12, 1947. She married William “Bill” Smiley on Aug. 19, 1967; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Shawn (Brooke Sommers)...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Stephen Tracey — UPDATED

Stephen Burton Tracey, 82, Syracuse, died peacefully July 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Stephen was born Sep. 28, 1939, in Weymouth, Mass. to Russell Sturgis Tracey and Margaret Evelyn Stetson. Stephen graduated from Boston Latin School in 1957 and attended Tufts University until 1960. He then entered the Massachusetts Army National Guard before completing his college at Suffolk University in 1964. Upon graduation, he traveled to San Francisco, Calif., where he met his first wife, Mary Gunhus (Campbell). They had three children, Kevin Tracey (Margie Slusser), Syracuse, Lara Eckrich, Granger and Patrick Tracey, Bloomington. Stephen has two stepchildren by Susan Ponder (Delgado), Barbara Williams (Jen Metz), North Port, Fla. and Scott Gardner, Cary, N.C.
SYRACUSE, IN
Roderick ‘Roddy’ Webber

Roderick Paul “Roddy” Webber, 75, Nappanee, died March 15, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born July 25, 1946. He married Shari Webber in 1993; she survives. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Amanda (Tim Wagner); two stepgrandchildren; and one sister, Elaine. Thompson-Lengacher and Yoder...
NAPPANEE, IN
Alan Baumbaugh

Alan Edward Baumbaugh, 71, formerly of Syracuse, died July 6, 2022. He was born Dec. 4, 1950. Eastlund Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SYRACUSE, IN
Jackie Stump

Jackie D. Stump, 76, Milford, died July 8, 2022, at home with his family and Mike by his side. Jack was born May 15, 1946, the son of John Stump and Eva (Wineland) Mcclintic. Jack married Christine Woody on April 6, 1968, and together they had two children, Jennifer and Johnathon.
MILFORD, IN
Andrea Amor — UPDATED

Andrea Amor, 50, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born Nov. 12, 1971. She married Paul Amor on April 17, 2010; he survives. She is also survived by her mother and father, Tom and Sharon Selner; brothers, Jeff (Quinn) Selner and Mark Selner; brother-in-law, Eldon (Sandy) Amor; and mother and father-in-law, Eldon and Sandra Amor.
GOSHEN, IN
Beverly Hartzler — PENDING

Beverly Hartzler, 88, Akron, died at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Hartzler Funeral Home, Akron.
AKRON, IN

