Zach LaVine on resigning with Bulls: 'Chicago is my home'

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls top priority this offseason was to resign two-time All-Star Zach LaVine — and that they did.

For LaVine, he signed a five-year, $215.2 million max contract to remain with the Bulls and in the city that he calls ‘home’.

LaVine:

“Chicago is my home…We’ve built something over the last — well, at least for me, I’ve been here for five years — and over the last two, three, built something. Being able to come back as a cornerstone piece and allowing them to get some of my insights, some of my input in constructing the roster to help me and help us win, was really big for me.”

The Bulls jumped out to a hot start to begin the 2021-22 season before being hit by a wave of injuries to Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and LaVine. Chicago finished the season as the No. 6 seed in the East before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round of the playoffs.

With the positive jumps that Chicago made last season, LaVine never seemed to waiver on making the Windy City his home for years to come.

“I think that would’ve been, for me, disrespectful on my end because they gave me everything that I asked for. Everything on the table that I looked at had Chicago as all the pros,” LaVine said. “I did my due diligence on my own time as well and looked at things and made a decision for me and my family. But my heart was in Chicago.”

