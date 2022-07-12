ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Items Stolen from Rochester Youth Baseball Complex

By TJ Leverentz
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A bat, concession banners and a mop bucket were reported stolen from the Rochester Youth Baseball complex. Rochester Police say the bat was...

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFIL Radio

Rochester Woman Arrested After Fight at Rochester Smoke Shop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman has been arrested after a fight broke out at a Rochester smoke shop. Rochester Police said 33-year-old Krystal Phillips entered the Broadway Smoke Shop in the 1900 block of South Broadway and attempted to purchase some items around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Man Arrested For Stealing Enclosed Trailer in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Kellogg man has been arrested after allegedly stealing an enclosed utility trailer in Rochester. Officers from the Rochester Police Department responded to the 4800 block of 19th Street Northwest around 9:10 p.m. to the report of the stolen trailer. The victim, a 39-year-old Rochester man, had photos that gave a description of the suspect, the suspect vehicle, and the stolen trailer.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Scam Costs Rochester Woman $33,000

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 75-year-old Rochester woman fell victim to a scam and is out $33,000. The Rochester Police Department said the woman was using her computer around 9:00 a.m. on July 8th when it suddenly locked up and a pop-up appeared that said to talk to Microsoft Support.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KFIL Radio

LOVE or HATE? Christmas Has Already Arrived at Rochester Store

I was browsing Hobby Lobby in Rochester, Minnesota because I'm thinking I may want to buy a Cricut. (That whole world is above my head still and is SOOO expensive!). Well, as I was walking around the store, I was not mentally prepared for what I ran into. CHRISTMAS! I was shocked to see wreaths and aisles set up for Christmas trees in the middle of the summer.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Possible Ghost Photo Captured in Minnesota Home for Sale

I'd say I'm on the fence about believing in ghosts. Part of me wants to believe ghosts are real but I don't know, at the same time I don't think there's enough evidence to back it up 100%. However, when there's a place in Minnesota that could be haunted I need to do some digging.
KFIL Radio

Accused Eyota Trailer Thief Expected to Face Drug Charges

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man who is charged for allegedly stealing a trailer from an Eyota business is also expected to face felony drug charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant as part of the stolen trailer investigation at the residence of 48-year-old Izaak Parker in the 1900 block of Badger Ct. Southeast on Monday. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies spotted various drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm while they were searching the residence for items believed to have been taken out of the trailer.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Teen Cited for Filming, Not Helping in Aftermath of Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester teenager has been cited for allegedly filming instead of helping in the aftermath of a serious scooter crash. Court records indicate 18-year-old Bill Benjamin was cited for violating Minnesota’s Good Samaritan law after he allegedly filmed an unresponsive scooter driver who crashed in a parking lot along Broadway Ave. South on July 7. At last report, the scooter driver was in critical condition following the crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rochester Police
KFIL Radio

Man Arrested After Armed Faribault Standoff

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 39-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly caused a standoff in Faribault overnight. A press release from the Faribault Police Department says the incident began around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to a report that a man, identified as Juan Jose Zamarripa Almeda, allegedly pointed a hand gun at a man and his adult son walking in the 400 block of Central Ave. The men reported Zamarripa Almeda was also yelling and cursing at them.
FARIBAULT, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Charged in Crash That Killed 22 Year Old Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a crash in April that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Rochester woman. According to the criminal complaint, 20-year-old Deng Kwel was driving at a high rate of speed in the southbound...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Accused of Stealing Trailer from Eyota Businesses

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is crediting social media and community members for helping to recover a trailer stolen out of Eyota. Deputies responded to the 200 block of 6th St. Southwest in Eyota on the report of a trailer stolen from the owners of Poppa J’s Kettle Corn shortly after 8 a.m. Monday. About 90 minutes after the call, Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a citizen reported spotting the trailer hooked up to a truck in the driveway of a residence in the 1900 block of Badger Ct. Southeast in Marion Township.
EYOTA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFIL Radio

Repeat Burglar Accused of Trying to Break into Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Rochester residents were awakened to a man attempting to break into their home early Saturday morning. The criminal complaint against 27-year-old Spencer Gray of Montrose, MN says he pried open a screen and broke two windows on a home in southeast Rochester. The residents were alerted to Gray’s presence by their dog.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Fire Department Responds to Gas Leak

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Fire Department responded to the report of a natural gas leak in the northeastern part of the city on Wednesday. The Fire Department says a natural gas line was punctured by a person digging a hole to set up a fence. Firefighters used a special clamp to control the leak and turned the situation over to Minnesota energy.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Prison Sentence For Fatal Stabbing in Winona Last Fall

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man was sentenced today to 12 years in prison for his conviction on a second-degree murder charge. 38-year-old Sean Emmons earlier entered a guilty plea to the charge in Winona County Court for a stabbing that occurred last September. Emmons was accused of stabbing another man in the leg after he caught the victim in bed with his girlfriend.
WINONA, MN
KFIL Radio

Truck Full of Fresh Fruit Is On Its Way to Rochester

Is there really a truck in Rochester, Minnesota full of fruit that we can buy?. If you've driven on North Broadway, near the Kwik Trip by 37th Street, you've probably noticed a sign with the word "Peaches" on it. That wasn't just a tease, fresh fruit straight from Georgia is on the way to Rochester! So yes, a truck is coming with fruit for you to buy. They also have pecans though too!
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Nearly 1,000 Gallons of Fuel Reported Stolen from Olmsted County Farm

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hundreds of gallons of red diesel fuel were reported stolen from an Olmsted County farm Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the Eyota Township farmer reported they had filled the 1,000 gallon fuel tank on June 6. The farmer said they were only able to withdraw 100 gallons when they went to fuel their equipment on July 1.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Heavy Rain Hits Areas of Southeastern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Shooting Investigation Leads to Discovery of Fentanyl

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is facing felony drug charges after police reported discovering fentanyl in her home while executing a search warrant related to a shooting investigation. 48-year-old Maria Slawson made her first appearance in Olmsted County Court Friday. The criminal complaint indicates police found over 19...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy