Plymouth, IN

John Pittman

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Edward Pittman, 77, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, Plymouth. He was...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

 

inkfreenews.com

Kevin Gardner

Kevin Gardner, 67, Plymouth, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. He was born Dec. 15, 1954. He married Cindy Judd on Nov. 26, 1977; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Daniel Gardner (Jaylan), Plymouth and Nathan Gardner (Adam), Plymouth; and his sisters: Karla Hostetler, Middlebury and Kerry (Clay) Sasser, Raleigh, N.C.
KNOXVILLE, TN
inkfreenews.com

Marvin Dickey

Marvin Edward Dickey, 66, North Liberty, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Ernestine M. Raclin House — Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka. He was born Nov. 10, 1955. He is survived by his two daughters, Tina Arndt, Niles and Tiffany Dickey (Matt Warner), South Bend; his son, Randy (Meg) Dickey, Indianapolis; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Mary L. Bockting, Mitchell, Sharon Mason, South Bend, Susan (Bruce) Urban , South Bend and Shiela Lucas, Valparaiso.
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wayne Wallace

Wayne Wallace, 82, North Liberty, died at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home. He was born May 11, 1940. He married Joyce Guhse on May 1, 1965, in Lakeville; she survives. Wayne is survived by their two children, Lyn (Mike) Swartz, Buchanan, Mich. and Jeffrey (Derek) Wallace,...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jeannie Geyer

Jeannie Geyer, 84, Nappanee, died at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at The Maples at Waterford Crossing, Goshen. She was born Dec. 12, 1937. She married Everett Whitehead on April 16, 1955; he preceded her in death. She married Jim Geyer on Dec. 7, 2013; he survives. She is...
NAPPANEE, IN
Plymouth, IN
Lakeville, IN
Indiana Obituaries
Plymouth, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kathleen Kern

Kathleen A. Kern, 80, Mentone, died at 9:50 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at home. She was born July 17, 1941. She married Albert Kern on July 23, 1960; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Albert W. Kern Jr., Etna Green, June C. Braden, Millington, Mich. and Daniel T. Kern, Warsaw; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her brothers, Delbert Stilwill, St. Petersburg, Fla. and Dean Stilwill, Lake Placid, Fla.; and her sister, Beverly Linton, Fort Smith, Ark.
MENTONE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Miller’s Health Systems Inc. v. Candence Brooks, $3,712.44. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Karlee Bumgardner, $626.19. Heath Haynes, $533.09. Debra Story, $1,168.62. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Gloria...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Judy Meadows

Judy A. Meadows, 71, Pierceton, Indiana, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Judy was born Feb. 15, 1951, in Unicoi County, Tennessee, the daughter of Fred and Norma (Broyles) Roberts. She was united in marriage to Gary Meadows on Aug. 4, 1995, in Warsaw. She enjoyed a lifetime of being a home maker and spending time with her family and friends. Judy was a member of the First United Baptist Church, Pierceton.
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Oren Norman

Oren D. Norman, 90, rural Akron, died at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at LifeCare Center, Rochester. Oren was born July 2, 1932, in Macy, to the late Jesse and Judel (Alspach) Norman. He was married on July 11, 1953, in Athens, to Ruth E. Fletcher; she survives. He...
AKRON, IN
John Edward
Joe Walsh
inkfreenews.com

Juanita ‘Tina’ Smiley

Juanita “Tina” (Royce) Smiley, 75, North Manchester, died July 13, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Feb. 12, 1947. She married William “Bill” Smiley on Aug. 19, 1967; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Shawn (Brooke Sommers)...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Don Thompson — PENDING

Don D. Thompson, 70, Argos, died at 4:31 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Beverly A. Hartzler — UPDATED

Beverly A. Hartzler, 88, rural Akron, passed from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home with her son by her side. Bev was born on May 15, 1934, near Akron to the late Teleford A. and Phyllis A. (Gaerte) Pearson. On July 27, 1951, in Disko, she married Larry T. Hartzler, who preceded her in death on March 26, 2018.
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Marjorie ‘Marge’ Phend

Marjorie A. “Marge” Phend, 88, South Whitley, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Marjorie was born July 12, 1934, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of Edger and Dasie (Stewart) Johnson. She was united in marriage to Robert E. Phend on July 11, 1953;...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
inkfreenews.com

After 36 Years, Warsaw Police Lt. Steve Rockey Is Retiring

WARSAW – It was a bittersweet day Wednesday for the Warsaw Police Department and a new retiree. Lt. Steve Rockey completed his final duty day for the city of Warsaw on July 13. The police department held a luncheon for Rockey with members of Rockey’s family, officers, and city officials in attendance.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kristopher Riddle — UPDATED

Kristopher M. Riddle, 31, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Kristopher was born March 24, 1991, in South Bend, the son of John Riddle Jr. and the late Lela Francis. He was a jack of all trades, working as a mechanic, for construction and in landscaping. Kristopher was an avid fisherman, farmer, hunter and enjoyed building and flying remote control airplanes. Most of all, Kristopher loved his four kids.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Roderick ‘Roddy’ Webber

Roderick Paul “Roddy” Webber, 75, Nappanee, died March 15, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born July 25, 1946. He married Shari Webber in 1993; she survives. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Amanda (Tim Wagner); two stepgrandchildren; and one sister, Elaine. Thompson-Lengacher and Yoder...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Darrel Bruner

Darrel E. Bruner, 84, rural Silver Lake, died at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Darrel was born Dec. 14, 1937, in Warsaw, to the late Lester D. and Neva F. (Julian) Bruner. He married on Oct. 6, 1957, in Silver Lake, to Anita M. Parker; she survives.
SILVER LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Stephen Tracey — UPDATED

Stephen Burton Tracey, 82, Syracuse, died peacefully July 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Stephen was born Sep. 28, 1939, in Weymouth, Mass. to Russell Sturgis Tracey and Margaret Evelyn Stetson. Stephen graduated from Boston Latin School in 1957 and attended Tufts University until 1960. He then entered the Massachusetts Army National Guard before completing his college at Suffolk University in 1964. Upon graduation, he traveled to San Francisco, Calif., where he met his first wife, Mary Gunhus (Campbell). They had three children, Kevin Tracey (Margie Slusser), Syracuse, Lara Eckrich, Granger and Patrick Tracey, Bloomington. Stephen has two stepchildren by Susan Ponder (Delgado), Barbara Williams (Jen Metz), North Port, Fla. and Scott Gardner, Cary, N.C.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dr. Ronald ‘Ron’ Terjung

Dr. Ronald “Ron” Terjung, 80, formerly of Winona Lake, died Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. He was born July 5, 1941. He married Carol Preedy on Aug. 25, 1962; she survives. He is also survived by two children, Kathryn (Jason) (Weir) Kary and Steven (Missy); three grandchildren; his sisters, Joyce Mugg and Joan (Mark) Denholm; and his brother, Dale (Gayle).
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Stella Lucas

Stella VerJean Lucas, 86, Wabash, died at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born April 15, 1936. She married E.C. Darnell in 1952; he preceded her in death. She married Mathew Lucas Jr. on Nov. 27, 1999; he preceded her in death.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Roger Hyden

Roger D. Hyden, 74, Warsaw, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Roger was born July 31, 1947, in Paintsville, Ky., the son of (the late) Eugene and Katherine (Young) Hyden. He married Mazie M. (Shepherd) Hyden on Feb. 4, 1967; she preceded him in death July 7, 2007, after 40 years of marriage. Roger retired from Myer Levin & Sons after 40 years with the company. He enjoyed the time he spent with family and friends and was devoted to his grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and member at Stonehenge Golf Club, Winona Lake and Rozella Ford Golf Club, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

