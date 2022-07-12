ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Move faster to help global food crisis, senators urge

By Missy Ryan
SFGate
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON - U.S. food aid is taking months to reach needy nations despite an urgent global food crisis, a bipartisan group of senators said Tuesday, urging the Biden administration to accelerate delivery as the war in Ukraine pushes more countries closer to famine. In a letter to U.S. Agency...

State
Washington State
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
Joni Ernst
Neil Gaiman
Chris Coons
The Associated Press

UK warship seizes advanced Iranian missiles bound for Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A British Royal Navy vessel seized a sophisticated shipment of Iranian missiles in the Gulf of Oman earlier this year, officials said Thursday, pointing to the interdiction as proof of Tehran’s support for Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the embattled country. The British government statement was striking in that it provided some of the strongest findings to date that Tehran is arming the Houthis against the Saudi-led military coalition with advanced weapons smuggled through the Persian Gulf. The U.K. Embassy in the United Arab Emirates described the seizure of surface-to-air-missiles and engines for land attack cruise missiles as “the first time a British naval warship has interdicted a vessel carrying such sophisticated weapons from Iran.” “The U.K. will continue to work in support of an enduring peace in Yemen and is committed to international maritime security so that commercial shipping can transit safely without threat of disruption,” said James Heappey, Minister for the Armed Forces.
MILITARY
#Food Security#Food Shortages#Food Crisis#Food Aid#Politics Federal#Democrat#Republican#The Washington Post#The United Nations#World Food Program
The New Humanitarian

Nowhere left to turn, part 2: In a region hit hard by COVID, the welcome for Venezuelan migrants wears thin

The vast majority of the 6 million Venezuelans who have escaped poverty, insecurity, and economic collapse in their homeland since 2015 have tried to start new lives in South America. But two years after COVID-19 led governments to close borders and enforce quarantines, many are discovering that the region is becoming a less welcoming place.
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

Gang Violence In Haitian Capital Cuts Off Food Aid, UN Says

The United Nations has been forced to move humanitarian aid and workers across Haiti by air and ship because gang violence has become so bad in the capital Port-au-Prince, an aid official said on Tuesday. The move comes as aid agencies struggle to tackle a deepening food crisis there. More...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Iran again threatens to assassinate Pompeo: 'Live in fear'

Iran is threatening a possible assassination attempt on former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with high-profile Twitter accounts posting inflammatory messages against him. Pompeo, now a Fox News contributor, has been highly critical of Iran both while serving in the Trump administration and after. He was in office when U.S. forces killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, whose daughter is now threatening the former secretary of state.
U.S. POLITICS
SFGate

Steve Bannon might finally go to jail. We can hope.

For years, Steve Bannon has been ripping holes in America's democratic institutions - demonizing the press, spreading lies and hatred of immigrants, revving up an insurrection, flouting the law. Until now, he's always gotten away with it. Indicted on a charge of defrauding donors to a private group that claimed...
U.S. POLITICS

