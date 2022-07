ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Moose Family Center is hosting a fundraiser to help stage four cancer victim Greg Torres on July 16 from 3-6 p.m. at 311 N. Main St. The open to the public event will be an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner for a donation of $8. Raffles and a 50/50 drawing will be held. You do not need to be present to win. 50/50 raffle tickets are available for purchase in advance for $5 each or five for $20. Tickets for the spaghetti dinner are available in advance. To purchase, please call Marisol Torres Luxton at the Moose Lodge or contact Yolonda Torres at 815-677-5272.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO