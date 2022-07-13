10 Facts About Poodles

This story originally appeared on Mental Floss. Sorry, dog owners: Insisting your pet is the cutest creature on Earth doesn't necessarily make it true. Some dog breeds are objectively more adorable than others—at least according to a mathematical ratio that appears frequently in art and nature. To quantify cuteness...
We have a granddaughter. Her name is Mollie. She is a 60 to 70 pounds black lab and is about 8 years old. Mollie is very vocal and quite a character. I can imagine her as a human with a snarky attitude. Mollie stays with us when her parents are on vacation and there is never an occasion where she does not use her manipulation methods with us. Mollie loves being outside, hence why she enjoys being here, because of our large fenced-in backyard. She can get annoying sometimes with her constant whining to go outside. Yesterday alone I opened the sliding door for her about 30 times. And whenever I said no, she grunted like a bitchy teenager as if saying, “FINE! I’ll just lay here on your swollen, puffy, hurt foot!” Then lay down on the floor using my foot as a pillow.
Mr. Happy Face, a gremlin-like Chihuahua mix, took the throne as the World’s Ugliest Dog at an annual competition in Petaluma, Calif. on Friday. At 17 years old, he sports only a white mohawk on an otherwise hairless dark body. His tongue protrudes out of the left side of his mouth, no longer held in […]
The post Chihuahua Mix “Mr. Happy Face” Crowned World’s Ugliest Dog appeared first on DogTime.
12-year-old cat & 12-year-old Pomeranian , 3-year-old dachshundScituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts. The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts is looking for the perfect humans for this fur-family trio. The shelter reports that their former owner faced every pet parent's worst nightmare, "their owner loved him dearly," reads the sad but adorable TikTok that was posted on Monday, July 11th, "But unfortunately (he) lost his home."
If you are looking for a forever friend, Warrick Humane Society has the deal for you!. Friday, July 1st - Sunday, July 3rd the WHS is offering great adoption specials on All American mixed-breed adult dogs (6+ months) and cats (6+ months)! Adoption fees are $50 off on dogs and $25 off on cats that are altered, vetted, and ready to go to their forever homes! Adoption appointments are recommended. Please fill out an application to schedule an appointment. https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/
Dogs deserve the best beds for them. However, finding a suitable bed for your dog is a process of trial and error. You can compare features like design, price and washability but your dog gets the final vote on which is the perfect dog bed. We tested various beds -- five budget options (under $150) and five luxury beds (over $150) -- with help from three obliging canine testers: Bailey, Halley and Huckleberry.
Pets are brave and resilient, and the incredible story of neglected terrier Malcolm who nearly died before he was found suffering on a busy bypass, illustrates it. Malcolm was first spotted wandering alone and in distress on a busy town bypass at Guisborough, North Yorkshire. He was not wearing a collar and looked horrendous. Luckily, a kind bus driver picked the distressed dog up on her way back to the depot and drove the animal to the RSPCA Great Ayton Animal Centre.
Cats are known for getting themselves stuck in all manner of places, but for the staff at Fort Smith Animal Haven, an ATM was a first. A grey tabby had to be withdrawn from an ATM by Fort Smith Fire Department in Arkansas, after someone probably heard a meow inside the machine.
So many people dream about vising the Grand Canyon. Why? Well for starters it's one of the natural wonders of the world. And also because it's absolutely unreal. People all over the world travel to see this amazing view from Mother Earth. Some people might explore more and hike through the canyon or tube down the river. And others might, uhh, make some fuzzy friends while visiting?
Who doesn't love Costco? No one! That's who. The wholesale retailer definitely has its fans, including a Yorkie named Noah who was so familiar with the family routine that he probably could do a shopping run by himself. The dog got a lot of love on TikTok for a video...
Carrots might be the most stereotypical snack for horses, but that doesn't mean they're overrated in the slightest. Just ask this guy! He's obsessed with carrots and will do just about anything to get one, including cracking a big, cheesy grin. Snack time is our favorite time, too, so when we saw this horse we understood exactly how he was feeling.
Sleeping your dog is a really difficult choice, and we’re frequently left wondering what dogs experience in those last seconds. Unfortunately, we cannot ask our dogs what they were thinking during this process. However, research suggests that dogs are likely to experience something similar to human patients who have...
The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show went differently than any ceremony in the event's 145-year history. At the end of this year's competition, a bloodhound named Trumpet was awarded Best in Show—a first for the breed. Trumpet's achievement highlights the disparity between Westminster's winningest breeds and the general dog population. Though 211 breeds are eligible to compete, only a fraction of them have taken home the top prize. Year after year, these are the breeds that have won the most at the Westminster Dog Show.
There is nothing better than a cup of coffee to start the day. If you're like me, you probably love to add a splash of flavored creamer to spice things up. But before you reach for the storebought stuff, you might consider making your own.
Anyone who refuses a double-dog dare is liable to be labeled a chicken. How dogs found their way into dare culture remains a bit of a mystery—but the reason cowards are called “chickens” is slightly clearer. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the earliest written instance of...
