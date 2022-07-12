ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Extreme heat resources in Longview

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGVIEW — Daily high temperatures in Longview are expected to remain in the high 90s and low 100s throughout the month and into August....

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

KLTV

Historic area of Jefferson hit hard by storm

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Downed trees and downed power lines have been reported in Jefferson following a Wednesday night storm. The storm came between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. High winds are blamed on the damage. About 850 homes lost power. A tree hit Bayou Tours boat company, forcing the...
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Rainfall, strong winds hit Tyler amid drought

Rain fell on Tyler and surrounding areas of Smith County on Thursday morning. The county has recently been experiencing a drought with extremely hot and dry conditions, so the rainfall was welcome. Although much needed, the rain did bring strong winds and cause issues in the county. In Tyler, some...
KETK / FOX51 News

Intersections back open in Tyler after storms cause outages

(12:42 p.m.) – All intersections are functioning and the area of S. Broadway at Rusk Street is open, officials said. ______________________________ TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several intersections around Tyler are without power due to storms in the area, according to police. The power is out at the intersection of S. Broadway and the Loop. Tyler […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Extreme Heat#Heat Exhaustion#Longview#Weather
CBS19

Because of drought, White Oak changes splash pad schedule

WHITE OAK, Texas — The City of White Oak is changing the schedule for its splash pad and asking residents to conserve water because of drought conditions. City Manager Jimmy Purcell said on Facebook the splash pad will be closed during the week and reopen on the weekends for now.
WHITE OAK, TX
inforney.com

Tyler breaks record with 107-degree high temperature

Tyler, Longview and other East Texas cities experienced record-breaking high temperatures this past weekend. On Saturday, Tyler and Longview broke long-standing high temperature records for July 9 as each city reached 107 degrees. In Tyler, the July 9 high had been 104 since 1883. In Longview, it was previously 106...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

LIST: More than 12,000 without power across East Texas

TYLER, Texas — As heavy rain moves through East Texas Thursday morning, some residents are seeing power outages, as well. Because of the rain, cooler temperatures can be expected throughout most of the area, bringing some relief from the heat and humidity. Below is a list of local outages...
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Advisory on road construction in Tyler

TYLER — The city of Tyler is advising drivers of roadwork that will close some streets and cause traffic delays. Among the projects is edge milling on South Palmer Avenue between East Fifth Street and East Front Street Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22. Also, major road work is planned on Northwest Road near Lake Tyler from FM 848 to dead ends July 18 through August 5. Additionally, the eastbound and westbound lanes of East Elm Street between South Broadway Avenue and South Spring Avenue will be closed from July 25 through July 29. And Crow Road will be closed for construction from Old Jacksonville Highway past Oak Hill Boulevard from July 25 through August 5. Click here for all the details.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Popular Bullard food truck forced to temporarily close due to fire

BULLARD, Texas — A popular Bullard food truck is closed — for now — after a fire broke out in a fryer this past weekend. Gilberto Jimenez, owner of Tacos El Guero Gil, said he does not yet know when he will be able to reopen following the blaze, but he is thankful that no one was hurt. Jimenez said it was business as usual Sunday morning when he was frying chips. He turned off the gas in the trailer and went back inside his house to get ready for the day. Then, he said the fire seemed to come out of nowhere.
BULLARD, TX
easttexasradio.com

Firefighters Injured In Wood County Blaze

Two Wood County firefighters were hospitalized after responding to a large grass fire between Hawkins and Holly Lake Ranch. Its believed that the was caused by someone throwing a cigarette out of a vehicle. An assistant chief from the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department and a firefighter from the Ogburn VFD were transported to a hospital with heat-related issues. At least one home was heavily damaged in the fire.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fallen power line leads to fire at Bullard lumber yard

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A fallen power line is to blame for a fire that got into the product at a Bullard lumber yard. According to Joe Nix, Battalion Chief for Smith County ESD 2, the power line fell while storms were moving through causing the grass to catch fire.
BULLARD, TX
KTRE

Lightning strike causes devastating fire in Lindale home

Firefighters are battling a fire at Hunt Club Apartments in the 5600 block of Alexis Road. Tanger Outlets is set to celebrate the new school year with its Back-to-School Bash celebration. Fox tests positive for rabies in Columbus Co. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. Fox tests positive for rabies in...
LINDALE, TX
101.5 KNUE

You Can Watch the Texas Power Grid Keep Up with the Texas Heat in Real Time

If you ask East Texans about the winter of 2021, you'll probably get a mean mug back. That winter brought the most snow and coldest temperatures any of us had seen in a very long time. To make matters worse, most of the state of Texas was without power for up to four days, or longer, because the grid that was supposed to keep everything on couldn't keep up with the massive demand. Since that time, the question has come up many times if that same grid would be able to keep up with any kind of extreme weather like the brutal heat we're dealing with now.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Most Expensive Lindale, TX Airbnb Perfect for Big Family Escape

With flights being so expensive lately, and many flights being cancelled or delayed for a variety of reasons, there are more people that are looking into trips or vacations that don’t include air travel. When thinking about a trip that doesn’t involve flying, that often means a vacation rental from either Airbnb or VRBO. Both are great options when looking for a vacation rental around Texas or some of our surrounding states. But if you want to stay close to home and have a big family, the most expensive rental in Lindale, Texas is perfect for the whole family to relax and enjoy a few days away from home.
LINDALE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Miss the Tyler, Texas Farmers Market Open Three Days a Week Through August

To make a good living in East Texas you have to work hard, and some of the hardest workers in our area are farmers. These people are working long days to make sure all of us have enough food to provide for our families. If you want to support these people and the businesses they have created one of the best places to make that happen is at the Tyler, Texas Farmer’s Market.
TYLER, TX
Nationwide Report

58-year-old Derrell K Bobbitt dead after a rear-end collision in Cherokee County (Jacksonville, TX)

58-year-old Derrell K Bobbitt dead after a rear-end collision in Cherokee County (Jacksonville, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 58-year-old Derrell K Bobbitt, from Alto, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Tuesday morning near Jacksonville in Cherokee County. The fatal two-vehicle wreck took place took place on U.S. Highway 69. The investigation reports showed that Derrell K Bobbitt was driving north on U.S. Highway 69 in the outside lane [...]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX

