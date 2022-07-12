ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesport, MO

Woman flown to hospital after being ejected from buggy

By News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
A Jamesport, Missouri, woman was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Monday evening.

Chris Kramer, 23, of Jamesport, Missouri, was driving an equipment buggy at about 6:15 p.m. on Missouri Route 6 in Grundy County west of Trenton, Missouri, when Jessica Lewis, 23, of Jamesport, Missouri, attempted to pass and struck the buggy, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.

Both Chris Kramer and his passenger, Sarah Kramer, 23, were ejected from the buggy, crash reports said. Lewis, driving a Buick SUV, came to rest partially on the westbound shoulder.

Sarah Kramer was flown to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries, according to crash reports. Chris Kramer received moderate injuries but refused medical attention at the scene. Lewis was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

