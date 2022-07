The CHOC Glass Slipper Guild’s 28th annual “A Magical Evening Under the Big Top” took place on May 21 at The Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach. More than 300 guests attended the celebratory affair, which honored The Fetal Care Center of Southern California, a partnership between CHOC and University of California, Irvine, and its patients, doctors and supporters in the community. The event netted $500,000 and its top-level sponsors included Lugano Diamonds, Alaska Airlines, the Fetal Care Center of Southern California, UC Irvine Department of Maternal Fetal Medicine and the Vyas Family Foundation.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO